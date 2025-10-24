Section 415: The Giants’ hire of Tony Vitello marks the start of a bold new era

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen.
More than 48 hours after the Giants announced the hiring of Tony Vitello as their manager, the decision is still sending shockwaves throughout the baseball industry.
When Buster Posey began the process of searching for Bob Melvin’s replacement, The Standard’s John Shea wrote that fans should expect the team to pursue a leader who brings different qualities and strengths to the table than Melvin.
When the search was reaching its final stages, Shea wrote that fans should expect the unexpected. Yes, he was connecting the dots from Posey to Vitello, even before an agreement was reached.
Shortly after the hiring became official, Shea was first to report the terms of Vitello’s contract: A three-year deal worth $3.5 million annually with a vesting option for a fourth season.
On Friday, Shea joined Section 415 to detail the unusual nature of this search, Posey’s unconventional hire, and what Vitello brings to a manager’s role that has changed dramatically in recent years.