Section 415: The Giants’ hire of Tony Vitello marks the start of a bold new era

More than 48 hours after the Giants announced the hiring of Tony Vitello as their manager, the decision is still sending shockwaves throughout the baseball industry.

When Buster Posey began the process of searching for Bob Melvin’s replacement, The Standard’s John Shea wrote that fans should expect the team to pursue a leader who brings different qualities and strengths to the table than Melvin.