Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Section 415

Section 415: The Giants’ hire of Tony Vitello marks the start of a bold new era

The former University of Tennessee head coach will encounter challenges he never faced in two-plus decades in college when he takes over in San Francisco.

A baseball player in a white jersey and orange cap smiles widely, with images of gloves and hands gripping bats in red and black along the left side.
Source: Art by Jess Hutchison
By Kerry Crowley

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen.

More than 48 hours after the Giants announced the hiring of Tony Vitello as their manager, the decision is still sending shockwaves throughout the baseball industry.

When Buster Posey began the process of searching for Bob Melvin’s replacement, The Standard’s John Shea wrote that fans should expect the team to pursue a leader who brings different qualities and strengths to the table than Melvin.

When the search was reaching its final stages, Shea wrote that fans should expect the unexpected. Yes, he was connecting the dots from Posey to Vitello, even before an agreement was reached.

Related

Kawakami: 5 thoughts on Buster Posey’s bold and risky hiring of Tony Vitello
Why Buster Posey is the only MLB executive who could have hired Tony Vitello

Shortly after the hiring became official, Shea was first to report the terms of Vitello’s contract: A three-year deal worth $3.5 million annually with a vesting option for a fourth season.

Listen toSection 415
Today

Section 415: The Giants’ hire of Tony Vitello marks the start of a bold new era

A baseball player in a white jersey and orange cap smiles widely, with images of gloves and hands gripping bats in red and black along the left side.
2 days ago

Section 415: Ballers manager Aaron Miles on bringing a title back to Oakland

A joyful baseball player in a helmet and uniform sits in a laundry cart while teammates push and cheer around him in a dugout walkway.
6 days ago

Section 415: Cricket is on the rise in the U.S., and the Bay Area is a hotbed

A man with long hair tied back wears a red sports jersey, raises both index fingers, and holds the shirt collar with one hand.

On Friday, Shea joined Section 415 to detail the unusual nature of this search, Posey’s unconventional hire, and what Vitello brings to a manager’s role that has changed dramatically in recent years.

Kerry Crowley can be reached at [email protected]

Filed Under

Buster PoseySan Francisco GiantsSection 415SportsSports