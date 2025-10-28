Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen.
When Min Woo Lee tees off in January inside the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the Australian golfer will be wearing a polo with a logo that says “The Bay Golf Club.”
Lee, 27, plays alongside teammates Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, and Wyndham Clark in the TGL, an indoor league that debuted this year with an innovative format and six teams that represent regions around the country.
The Bay Golf Club is one of them, and it’s backed by high-profile investors such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala.
Lee and team president Eric Kwait joined the latest episode of “Section 415” to discuss how TGL works and how a team that plays indoor matches more than 3,000 miles from the Bay Area is trying to generate enthusiasm among local fans.
Section 415: Min Woo Lee, Steph Curry, and the story of The Bay Golf Club
