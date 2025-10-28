Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Section 415

Section 415: Min Woo Lee, Steph Curry, and the story of The Bay Golf Club

Inside the quest to build a fan base for a team of golfers that plays its matches indoors and more than 3,000 miles from San Francisco.

A golfer wearing a white Callaway cap and black vest swings a golf club, with a blurred green background and red-bordered panels showing baseball gloves and bats.
Source: Art by Jess Hutchison
By Kerry Crowley

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen.

When Min Woo Lee tees off in January inside the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the Australian golfer will be wearing a polo with a logo that says “The Bay Golf Club.”

Lee, 27, plays alongside teammates Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, and Wyndham Clark in the TGL, an indoor league that debuted this year with an innovative format and six teams that represent regions around the country.

The Bay Golf Club is one of them, and it’s backed by high-profile investors such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala.

Lee and team president Eric Kwait joined the latest episode of “Section 415” to discuss how TGL works and how a team that plays indoor matches more than 3,000 miles from the Bay Area is trying to generate enthusiasm among local fans.

Listen toSection 415
Today

Section 415: Min Woo Lee, Steph Curry, and the story of The Bay Golf Club

A golfer wearing a white Callaway cap and black vest swings a golf club, with a blurred green background and red-bordered panels showing baseball gloves and bats.
3 days ago

Section 415: The Giants’ hire of Tony Vitello marks the start of a bold new era

A baseball player in a white jersey and orange cap smiles widely, with images of gloves and hands gripping bats in red and black along the left side.
6 days ago

Section 415: Ballers manager Aaron Miles on bringing a title back to Oakland

A joyful baseball player in a helmet and uniform sits in a laundry cart while teammates push and cheer around him in a dugout walkway.

Kerry Crowley can be reached at [email protected]

Filed Under

GolfSection 415SportsSports