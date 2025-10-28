Section 415: Min Woo Lee, Steph Curry, and the story of The Bay Golf Club

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen .

When Min Woo Lee tees off in January inside the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the Australian golfer will be wearing a polo with a logo that says “The Bay Golf Club.”

Lee, 27, plays alongside teammates Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, and Wyndham Clark in the TGL, an indoor league that debuted this year with an innovative format and six teams that represent regions around the country.