Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen.
The 49ers are approaching a critical juncture in the season, the Warriors are off to a hot start, and the Giants introduced a new manager at Oracle Park on Thursday.
The end of October is one of the busiest times in the Bay Area sports calendar, so The Standard’s Tim Kawakami joined Section 415 to analyze all of the latest developments.
Following last Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans, Kawakami wrote that the 49ers know there are no magic fixes to the challenging predicament they face.
After Steve Kerr made Jonathan Kuminga a regular starter for the Warriors, Kawakami spoke with Kuminga about what’s changed for him at the start of his fifth NBA season.
Section 415: Tim Kawakami analyzes the 49ers, Giants, and Warriors
Section 415: Min Woo Lee, Steph Curry, and the story of The Bay Golf Club
Section 415: The Giants’ hire of Tony Vitello marks the start of a bold new era
And when Buster Posey divulged new details about Tony Vitello’s hiring following Thursday’s introductory press conference, Kawakami took a closer look at how Posey’s search for Bob Melvin’s replacement led him to the former University of Tennessee head coach.