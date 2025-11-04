Section 415: How Natalie Nakase turned the Valkyries into an immediate force

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen .

Natalie Nakase was so loyal to the Las Vegas Aces that she wasn’t even sure she should be interviewing with the Golden State Valkyries when the expansion franchise went searching for its first head coach.

Aces coach Becky Hammon needed to convince her assistant that she had earned the right to lead her own team.