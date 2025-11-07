Section 415: Making sense of the Warriors’ uneven start

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen.
A loss in Portland. A loss in Milwaukee. A loss in Indiana. A loss in Sacramento.
That’s not the way the Warriors envisioned a soft early-season road schedule playing out, but that’s their reality. After winning opening night in Los Angeles against the Lakers, Steve Kerr’s team enters Friday’s showdown in Denver on the heels of four consecutive road losses.
The Standard’s Danny Emerman joined Section 415 to discuss the Warriors’ road woes, the toll back-to-backs have taken on Golden State’s veteran stars, and how a grueling schedule in October and November should lead to easier days during the second half of the season.
With Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green all needing more rest early in the season, Emerman explains why the Warriors need to find ways for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to thrive alongside each other and for Brandin Podziemski to stabilize the second unit.
