Section 415: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, and the 49ers’ path to the playoffs

Despite injuries to Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and first-round draft pick Mykel Williams, the 49ers had a quiet trade deadline.
Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch believed their young defense needed more than just one high-profile star to be more competitive, and it was easy to see why in the team’s 42-26 loss to the Rams.
The 49ers’ offense, meanwhile, was led by Mac Jones for the sixth consecutive game as Brock Purdy remained sidelined with a toe injury. Shanahan indicated Purdy is inching closer to a return, but Jones has exceeded expectations and deserves credit for keeping the team competitive amid the starter’s extended absence.
As the 49ers prepare to enter an easier portion of their schedule, The Standard’s David Lombardi joins Section 415 to discuss how a Purdy-led offense needs to carry San Francisco into the playoffs with more efficient play over the second half of the season.
Lombardi also discusses the 49ers’ other major dilemmas, including how to fix the back end of the defense and whether or not the team could consider trading Jones this offseason.