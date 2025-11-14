Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Section 415: KNBR’s Adam Copeland on the future of sports talk radio

In a new era for an old medium, the path to success requires direct communication with an audience that’s not just listening, but watching.

A man with dreadlocks and sunglasses sits casually holding a microphone, wearing a black shirt and jeans, with a blurred outdoor background.
Courtesy Adam Copeland
By Kerry Crowley

The Bay Area media landscape is always shifting, and for years, it seemed as if sports talk radio was destined to be left behind.

Recently, a series of innovations has breathed new life into the medium and provided hosts with different ways to connect directly with listeners.

Adam Copeland grew up listening to KNBR every day, and has now worked at the station for more than a decade. Starting as an intern before continuing on as a board operator, producer, solo host, and program director, Copeland has experienced all of the changes firsthand.

Now the host of “Dirty Work,” a four-hour weekday program that airs from 2-6 p.m., and the lead voice on the 49ers’ pre and postgame shows, Copeland is responsible for filling more than 20 hours of live radio on a weekly basis.

In this episode of Section 415, Copeland explains how listeners have turned into viewers, how live feedback from the audience shapes his shows, and what’s next for sports talk radio in the Bay Area.

Kerry Crowley can be reached at [email protected]

