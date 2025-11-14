Section 415: KNBR’s Adam Copeland on the future of sports talk radio

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen .

The Bay Area media landscape is always shifting, and for years, it seemed as if sports talk radio was destined to be left behind.

Recently, a series of innovations has breathed new life into the medium and provided hosts with different ways to connect directly with listeners.

Adam Copeland grew up listening to KNBR every day, and has now worked at the station for more than a decade. Starting as an intern before continuing on as a board operator, producer, solo host, and program director, Copeland has experienced all of the changes firsthand.

Now the host of “Dirty Work,” a four-hour weekday program that airs from 2-6 p.m., and the lead voice on the 49ers’ pre and postgame shows, Copeland is responsible for filling more than 20 hours of live radio on a weekly basis.