The San Francisco Standard
Section 415

Section 415: How the Bay Area is landing all of these major sporting events

Bay Area Host Committee chief Zaileen Janmohamed explains how her team is bringing the Super Bowl, the World Cup, and more to the region.

A woman in a pink blazer, holding a microphone and blue papers, sits on a gray chair, smiling and looking to her right.
Source: Noah Berger for The Standard
By Kerry Crowley

In February, the Bay Area will play host to Super Bowl XL. A few months later, men’s World Cup games will take place at Levi’s Stadium.

These events come on the heels of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, tennis’ Laver Cup, this weekend’s NWSL championship, and much more.

Why is the Bay Area suddenly riding a wave of marquee sporting events? Zaileen Janmohamed has the answers.

Janmohamed is president and CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee, which has played a leading role in luring the biggest games to the region.

From distilling months of work into a 10-minute presentation to NFL owners and working alongside San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, Janmohamed joined the “Section 415” podcast to offer a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to bring major events to the Bay Area and how they help build community.

Kerry Crowley can be reached at [email protected]

