Section 415: How the Bay Area is landing all of these major sporting events

In February, the Bay Area will play host to Super Bowl XL. A few months later, men’s World Cup games will take place at Levi’s Stadium.
These events come on the heels of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, tennis’ Laver Cup, this weekend’s NWSL championship, and much more.
Why is the Bay Area suddenly riding a wave of marquee sporting events? Zaileen Janmohamed has the answers.
Janmohamed is president and CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee, which has played a leading role in luring the biggest games to the region.
From distilling months of work into a 10-minute presentation to NFL owners and working alongside San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, Janmohamed joined the “Section 415” podcast to offer a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to bring major events to the Bay Area and how they help build community.