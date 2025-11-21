Section 415: Breaking down which players the Giants could target this offseason

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen .

With Tony Vitello on board as the new manager and several new coaches joining the organization, Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey can finally start to shift his attention toward upgrading the team’s roster.

On this episode of Section 415, The Standard’s baseball reporter, John Shea, joins host Kerry Crowley to discuss Shea’s 30-minute conversation with Vitello at MLB’s general manager meetings, the Giants’ offseason priorities, and why the team might be willing to consider trading top prospect Bryce Eldridge.