JPMorganChase doubles down on its commitment to San Francisco

JPMorganChase has announced one of San Francisco’s largest corporate commitments in recent memory. The firm has unveiled plans to expand its downtown office footprint to nearly 280,000 square feet at 560 Mission Street, while maintaining 125,000 square feet at One Front Street.

The commitment to the city extends well beyond the company’s workforce. An independent study by Vista Site Selection found that JPMorganChase’s local employees and operations contribute $1.2 billion annually to San Francisco’s economy, stimulating an additional 750 jobs across various local industries.

The firm is also deploying $3.8 million in philanthropic capital to revitalize downtown San Francisco. These funds will help small businesses establish tenancy in vacant storefronts, remove barriers, and drive expansion among local businesses. Through its investments in the Downtown San Francisco Vibrancy Loan Fund, SF New Deal’s Small Business Storefront Accelerator, and Downtown First Thursdays the firm continues to emphasize its belief that its business is only as strong as the communities it serves.

Tim Berry, global head of corporate responsibility for JPMorganChase, highlighted the bank’s focus on the city’s success saying, “San Francisco is a key growth market for JPMorganChase, and we have been hard at work with local leaders, partners, and clients to understand how we can best deploy our resources and expertise to power continued economic growth across the city.”

Looking ahead to 2026, the firm plans to open seven J.P. Morgan Financial Centers throughout the Bay Area by year’s end. Its signature Healthcare Conference, which generated nearly $104 million in economic activity this year, will return to downtown San Francisco in 2026.