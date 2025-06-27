Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard

WATCH LIVE: Sleater-Kinney at Stern Grove Festival

Sleater-Kinney headlines Stern Grove Festival this Sunday, with a set from Destroy Boys to kick it off. Watch live with The Standard now.

Sleater-Kinney brings their iconic, guitar-shredding, riot grrrl energy to Stern Grove this Sunday. Tune into our exclusive livestream starting at 2:00 p.m. as the trailblazing duo — known for redefining punk with razor-sharp lyrics and blistering sound — takes the stage for what’s sure to be an unforgettable set.

Bay Area punk favorites Destroy Boys open the show with their signature blend of chaos and charisma, setting the tone for a high-octane afternoon. Watch live here or stream on YouTube, X, and Facebook.

Stern Grove Festival is the country’s oldest nonprofit music festival, bringing free concerts to San Francisco every summer for more than 88 years. Upcoming shows include Diana Ross, Orville Peck, Phantogram, and more.

Lineup

Date Event Status
June 15 The California Honeydrops + The Dip Watch Recap
June 22 Channel Tres + ASTU Watch Recap
June 29 Sleater-Kinney + Destroy Boys Watch Live
July 6 San Francisco Symphony with Special Guest Taimane Coming Soon
July 13 Phantogram + Ha Vay Coming Soon
July 20 Girl Talk + Chromeo Coming Soon
July 27 Orville Peck + Jaime Wyatt Coming Soon
August 3 Michael Franti & Spearhead + Black London Coming Soon
August 10 The Pointer Sisters + Lyrics Born Coming Soon
August 16 Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley & Stephen Marley Coming Soon
August 17 Diana Ross Coming Soon