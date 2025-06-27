WATCH LIVE: Sleater-Kinney at Stern Grove Festival
Sleater-Kinney headlines Stern Grove Festival this Sunday, with a set from Destroy Boys to kick it off. Watch live with The Standard now.
Sleater-Kinney brings their iconic, guitar-shredding, riot grrrl energy to Stern Grove this Sunday. Tune into our exclusive livestream starting at 2:00 p.m. as the trailblazing duo — known for redefining punk with razor-sharp lyrics and blistering sound — takes the stage for what’s sure to be an unforgettable set.
Bay Area punk favorites Destroy Boys open the show with their signature blend of chaos and charisma, setting the tone for a high-octane afternoon. Watch live here or stream on YouTube, X, and Facebook.
Stern Grove Festival is the country’s oldest nonprofit music festival, bringing free concerts to San Francisco every summer for more than 88 years. Upcoming shows include Diana Ross, Orville Peck, Phantogram, and more.
Lineup
|Date
|Event
|Status
|June 15
|The California Honeydrops + The Dip
|Watch Recap
|June 22
|Channel Tres + ASTU
|Watch Recap
|June 29
|Sleater-Kinney + Destroy Boys
|Watch Live
|July 6
|San Francisco Symphony with Special Guest Taimane
|Coming Soon
|July 13
|Phantogram + Ha Vay
|Coming Soon
|July 20
|Girl Talk + Chromeo
|Coming Soon
|July 27
|Orville Peck + Jaime Wyatt
|Coming Soon
|August 3
|Michael Franti & Spearhead + Black London
|Coming Soon
|August 10
|The Pointer Sisters + Lyrics Born
|Coming Soon
|August 16
|Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley & Stephen Marley
|Coming Soon
|August 17
|Diana Ross
|Coming Soon