WATCH LIVE: Sleater-Kinney at Stern Grove Festival

Sleater-Kinney headlines Stern Grove Festival this Sunday, with a set from Destroy Boys to kick it off. Watch live with The Standard now.

Sleater-Kinney brings their iconic, guitar-shredding, riot grrrl energy to Stern Grove this Sunday. Tune into our exclusive livestream starting at 2:00 p.m. as the trailblazing duo — known for redefining punk with razor-sharp lyrics and blistering sound — takes the stage for what’s sure to be an unforgettable set.

Bay Area punk favorites Destroy Boys open the show with their signature blend of chaos and charisma, setting the tone for a high-octane afternoon. Watch live here or stream on YouTube, X, and Facebook.