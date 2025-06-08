Inside the $4.5 million sandcastle of Cow Hollow

She hired Hutchinson, who had hitchhiked to San Francisco from Louisiana at age 18 and enrolled in the Rudolph Schaeffer School of Design in North Beach. He quickly established himself as an artist and interior designer, using his first sizable commission to purchase a live-work building on Sutter Street at age 23. By the time he was hired by the owners of 1824 Green St., in 1980, his reputation allowed him to set audacious ground rules for the project: He would take it on only if the client gave him carte blanche to execute his daring vision, from the interior architecture to the art to the furnishings.