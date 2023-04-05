The San Francisco Standard is the Bay Area’s fastest growing source for news and information.

Whether it's an investigation into political corruption or a guide to the best wine bars in town, we provide San Francisco—one of the most dynamic cities in the world—with the journalism it deserves.

Some see the collapse of the local news industry as a sign that Americans have no interest in local news. We think that couldn't be further from the truth and that there's nothing more relevant than what’s happening on your own doorstep. That's why our mission is to create the future of local news. We're investing the resources to produce smart, insightful, useful coverage that is a cut above traditional outlets and programmed for the internet age.

Since launching in 2021, we've become one of San Francisco's most influential sources of news and information. We now reach more than a million readers each month. Our reporting has been highlighted by numerous national outlets including The New York Times, CNN and Politico. In 2022, The Standard was a finalist for two Online News Association awards, including general excellence in online news, and won two EPPY awards from Editor & Publisher.