Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters

Homepage

Top Stories

San Francisco math lesson: What did it cost for 13 officials to spend 2 weeks in Japan?

An itinerary for November’s trip shows resort buffet meals in between lesson plans—plus a trip to see math-free Mount Fuji.

San Francisco’s ultra-rich are renting more than ever, but buying is coming back en vogue

High interest rates sidelined the majority of luxury buyers and sellers for 18 months. Many would-be buyers opted to rent instead.

California lawmaker wants to ban companies from owning more than 1,000 homes in state

Assemblymember Alex Lee proposed a law that would restrict corporations from buying up single-family homes for the purpose of renting them out.

Hundreds of San Francisco criminal cases dismissed after years of delays

The District Attorney’s office and the Public Defender aren't happy about the dismissals, and blame the courts, who say the backlog solution is a group effort.

News

View all News

Activists gather in Chinatown to demand immediate ban on self-driving taxis in California

A coalition of San Francisco residents and safety advocates are demanding a ban on Waymo self-driving taxis, claiming these vehicles endanger public safety.

Protesters supporting cease-fire block San Francisco freeway lanes

Several hundred protesters blocked multiple lanes on Interstate 80 early on Presidents Day, causing traffic disruptions out of San Francisco.

Charles Barkley calls out San Francisco’s ‘homeless crooks’ from NBA broadcast booth

Former NBA All-Star Charles Barkley sounded off on the City By The Bay during Sunday's All-Star Game.

California is forging ahead with food waste recycling. But is it too much, too fast?

It’s hard to change people’s longstanding behavior quickly and some communities have faced delays setting up organic waste-hauling contracts due to the pandemic.

  1. Two teens died ‘surfing’ BART trains. Their grieving mothers are begging people to stop

  2. Candy sells faster than fentanyl in San Francisco’s open-air drug markets

  3. Hanging out with the new meme king of East Oakland, ‘where life is worthless’

  4. Democratic Party official suspended from job following controversial tweet

  5. There’s a return-to-office renaissance in San Francisco. It’s just not downtown

Politics & Policy

View all Politics & Policy

Republicans and Democrats support psychedelic drug therapy. Here’s why

San Francisco state Sen. Scott Wiener and GOP lawmaker Marie Waldron may not have a lot in common, but they’ve formed an unlikely alliance over psychedelic drugs.

‘Nobody wants this’: Opposition mounting in Chinatown to sober housing plan

Business owners say they were caught off guard by the project and worry it will bring trouble to the tourist hot spot.

Stiffer penalties for shoplifting, retail theft? State lawmakers propose new bill

The bill includes potential three-year prison sentences for possession of stolen property with the intent to sell.

San Francisco police poised to cut contract of scandal-ridden SF SAFE nonprofit

The threat comes after revelations that the firm misspent public funds, stiffed contractors and has a delinquent nonprofit status.

Business

View all Business

New apartment towers could rise from a North Beach parking lot. Not everyone is impressed

A proposal to construct two buildings with 70-plus market-rate apartments is sparking concerns about parking and affordability.

There’s a return-to-office renaissance in San Francisco. It’s just not downtown

After years of redevelopment, the historic Presidio has emerged as a hub for venture capital and tech.

Growing AI company quadruples its office space in San Francisco

Unlearn.AI has signed a new four-year lease at 303 Second St. after raising $50 million in funding. The company wasn’t thinking of anywhere else other than the city.

Bay Area-based Cisco Systems to cut 4,000 jobs

The mass layoffs announced in conjunction with Cisco’s latest quarterly results represent about 5% of its worldwide workforce of 84,900.

Editor's Picks

Hanging out with the new meme king of East Oakland, ‘where life is worthless’

East Oakland resident Gregorio Ramon has shot to local East Bay fame as his catchphrase, “Oakland, California … donde la vida no vale nada,” has blown up on social media.

California DMV allows digital license plates. Here’s how it works

Need to express yourself on your bumper? Well, if your ride sports a digital license plate, you can use emojis.

Opinion: Stay awhile. Sen. Scott Wiener wants to bring fun back to downtown San Francisco

The senator would fast-track housing conversions, build a university and lure entertainment venues back downtown.

Arts & Entertainment

View all Arts & Entertainment

He died in a Jewish ghetto. How did his long-lost art end up on a bench in San Francisco?

Nearly 40 artworks by a long-forgotten Jewish victim of the Nazis were discovered abandoned on a cement bench in San Francisco’s Crane Cove Park.

Kristin Juszczyk, the 49ers and Taylor Swift prompt craze for stylish women’s NFL gear

Juszczyk built a following online by repurposing jerseys into more high-fashion pieces.

Tour the viral San Francisco Floral House that is all the rage on TikTok

A reluctant social media star, Tay ‘BeepBoop’ Nakamoto traces her transition from tech to design and reckons with insta-fame.

Beautiful traumas: Lee Mingwei turns pain into joy at the de Young Museum

Write letters, sweep sand and mend clothes at the new exhibition that allows you to become part of the art.

Opinion

View all Opinion

Opinion: Stay awhile. Sen. Scott Wiener wants to bring fun back to downtown San Francisco

The senator would fast-track housing conversions, build a university and lure entertainment venues back downtown.

Opinion: We can’t trust SFUSD to reinstate eighth-grade algebra. Voters must weigh in

San Francisco’s school board meant well when it dropped eighth-grade algebra. But students have fled, and the district should learn its lesson.

Opinion: ‘People don’t fear consequences in San Francisco’—mayoral hopeful Lurie on Waymo arson

After people watched as a Waymo was set afire, mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie says City Hall has let crime get out of control.

Opinion: ‘It was vandalism with no message or intent attached’—Mayor London Breed on the Waymo fire

‘Some have rushed, as they do, to try to turn this act of vandalism into something more than it is.'

Food & Drink

View all Food & Drink

Why is food so expensive at SFO?

Readers asked us why food is ‘so expensive’ at the airport. In fact, SFO has policy that aims to keep prices in line with the outside world.

11 great places to eat in San Francisco’s Little Saigon

From banh mi and beignets to Hainan chicken rice and pho, the Tenderloin’s Vietnamese enclave packs tons of restaurants into barely four blocks.

Flying out of OAK? 4 area diners you should try

The Denny's by Oakland airport is gone, but fear not—there are a ton of awesome breakfast options in the area you simply must try.

Transgender nightclub, a San Francisco staple, to close

The 27-year-old San Francisco venue AsiaSF has announced it will close on Trangender Day of Visibility.

Life

View all Life

Candy sells faster than fentanyl in San Francisco’s open-air drug markets

Duffel bags full of sweet treats are selling out in minutes at the city’s open-air drug markets.

I went to Apple Stores to ask about rampant thefts. They kicked me out

After high-profile thefts at two Bay Area Apple Stores, I visited to learn more. Workers in both immediately kicked me out, and a mall cop followed me.

San Francisco celebrates the 20th anniversary of the historic ‘Winter of Love’

In February 2004, then-Mayor Gavin Newsom ordered the city to begin issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Here’s why 700 rubber ducks have been nailed to a Divisadero Street wall

Shorty Maniace of J.P. Kempt barbershop wants to spread some joy on a troubled block—even if it makes him the rubber duck guy.