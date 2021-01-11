An itinerary for November’s trip shows resort buffet meals in between lesson plans—plus a trip to see math-free Mount Fuji.
High interest rates sidelined the majority of luxury buyers and sellers for 18 months. Many would-be buyers opted to rent instead.
Assemblymember Alex Lee proposed a law that would restrict corporations from buying up single-family homes for the purpose of renting them out.
The District Attorney’s office and the Public Defender aren't happy about the dismissals, and blame the courts, who say the backlog solution is a group effort.
A coalition of San Francisco residents and safety advocates are demanding a ban on Waymo self-driving taxis, claiming these vehicles endanger public safety.
Several hundred protesters blocked multiple lanes on Interstate 80 early on Presidents Day, causing traffic disruptions out of San Francisco.
Former NBA All-Star Charles Barkley sounded off on the City By The Bay during Sunday's All-Star Game.
It’s hard to change people’s longstanding behavior quickly and some communities have faced delays setting up organic waste-hauling contracts due to the pandemic.
San Francisco state Sen. Scott Wiener and GOP lawmaker Marie Waldron may not have a lot in common, but they’ve formed an unlikely alliance over psychedelic drugs.
Business owners say they were caught off guard by the project and worry it will bring trouble to the tourist hot spot.
The bill includes potential three-year prison sentences for possession of stolen property with the intent to sell.
The threat comes after revelations that the firm misspent public funds, stiffed contractors and has a delinquent nonprofit status.
A proposal to construct two buildings with 70-plus market-rate apartments is sparking concerns about parking and affordability.
After years of redevelopment, the historic Presidio has emerged as a hub for venture capital and tech.
Unlearn.AI has signed a new four-year lease at 303 Second St. after raising $50 million in funding. The company wasn’t thinking of anywhere else other than the city.
The mass layoffs announced in conjunction with Cisco’s latest quarterly results represent about 5% of its worldwide workforce of 84,900.
East Oakland resident Gregorio Ramon has shot to local East Bay fame as his catchphrase, “Oakland, California … donde la vida no vale nada,” has blown up on social media.
Need to express yourself on your bumper? Well, if your ride sports a digital license plate, you can use emojis.
The senator would fast-track housing conversions, build a university and lure entertainment venues back downtown.
Nearly 40 artworks by a long-forgotten Jewish victim of the Nazis were discovered abandoned on a cement bench in San Francisco’s Crane Cove Park.
Juszczyk built a following online by repurposing jerseys into more high-fashion pieces.
A reluctant social media star, Tay ‘BeepBoop’ Nakamoto traces her transition from tech to design and reckons with insta-fame.
Write letters, sweep sand and mend clothes at the new exhibition that allows you to become part of the art.
San Francisco’s school board meant well when it dropped eighth-grade algebra. But students have fled, and the district should learn its lesson.
After people watched as a Waymo was set afire, mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie says City Hall has let crime get out of control.
‘Some have rushed, as they do, to try to turn this act of vandalism into something more than it is.'
Readers asked us why food is ‘so expensive’ at the airport. In fact, SFO has policy that aims to keep prices in line with the outside world.
From banh mi and beignets to Hainan chicken rice and pho, the Tenderloin’s Vietnamese enclave packs tons of restaurants into barely four blocks.
The Denny's by Oakland airport is gone, but fear not—there are a ton of awesome breakfast options in the area you simply must try.
The 27-year-old San Francisco venue AsiaSF has announced it will close on Trangender Day of Visibility.
Duffel bags full of sweet treats are selling out in minutes at the city’s open-air drug markets.
After high-profile thefts at two Bay Area Apple Stores, I visited to learn more. Workers in both immediately kicked me out, and a mall cop followed me.
In February 2004, then-Mayor Gavin Newsom ordered the city to begin issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
Shorty Maniace of J.P. Kempt barbershop wants to spread some joy on a troubled block—even if it makes him the rubber duck guy.