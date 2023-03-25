Standards & Ethics Policy

Our journalists are subject to rigorous conflict-of-interest rules. We do not accept gifts. We pay for our own meals, with some exceptions in the case of group settings. We do not accept free trips. We do not seek preferential treatment from any government agency, business or individual based on our status as journalists. We do not accept free tickets to events, except for press passes for events we are covering. We do not accept payment, honoraria or other kinds of compensation for speeches or public appearances.