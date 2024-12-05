Frequently Asked Questions About Membership

General Information

What are the benefits of becoming a member?

The Standard Membership unlocks unlimited access to our content, monthly Taste of SF food events, priority access to events, and a complimentary first month at FITNESS SF. Annual members will receive a limited-edition tote bag. You can learn more about the Standard Membership here. The Gold Standard Membership includes all of the Standard Membership benefits, a quarterly business breakfast, early access to Standard events, and invitations to Gold Standard-only events. You can learn more about the Gold Standard Membership here.

How many free articles can I read?

At this time, you can read 3 articles for free each month. Our paywall is variable and the number of free articles may change without notice based on current promotions and offers.

Membership Plans

What plans do you offer?

We offer two tiers of membership. You can learn more about The Standard Membership plans here or the Gold Standard Membership here.

What is the difference between the monthly, annual, and premium annual plans?

The Standard Membership monthly subscription is $9/month and renews on a monthly basis. The Standard Membership annual subscription is $90/year and renews on an annual basis. The annual membership includes a limited-edition tote bag. You can learn more about both memberships here. The Gold Standard Membership is $900/year and renews on an annual basis. You can learn more about this membership here.

Are there any discounts for long-term subscriptions?

We offer an annual subscription plan that costs $90/year, a savings of $18/year compared to paying monthly.

Can I change my subscription plan later?

You can use your account management dashboard to upgrade from a monthly plan to an annual plan.

Do you offer a trial period?

You can read a few articles for free each month. We are not offering a trial membership at this time.

Merch

What kind of merchandise will I receive as a member?

Annual members will receive a limited edition tote bag. Gold Standard members will receive a limited edition Chelsea Ryoko Wong x Fellow tumbler.

How do I update my shipping address?

You can update your shipping address in the account management dashboard.

Do you ship merchandise internationally?

No, we do not ship merchandise internationally. Subscribers with an international billing or shipping address are not eligible to receive merch.

What should I do if my merchandise arrives damaged or is the wrong item?

Email us at support@sfstandard.com.

Can I buy the tote bag or mug if I’m not a member?

No, the limited edition tote bag and Fellow tumbler are only available to members.

Access and Features

Will I have unlimited access to all articles as a subscriber?

Yes, members get unlimited access to all content.

Are some articles or features only available to members?

Yes, some articles or features may be available only to members. This includes some content, events, and other membership benefits.

Can I share my subscription with family or friends?

No. At this time, a subscription is reserved for one individual user across multiple devices.

Do members get access to newsletters, podcasts, or exclusive events?

You can learn more about the benefits of The Standard Membership here and the benefits of the Gold Standard Membership here.

Can I access my subscription on multiple devices?

Yes. You can sign into your account on sfstandard.com on multiple devices to access content and benefits.

Account Management

How do I create an account?

To become a member, you can click the “Join now” button on our website. You’ll be asked to create an account in the process of signing up. You can learn more about the benefits of The Standard Membership here and the benefits of the Gold Standard Membership here.

What should I do if I can’t log in?

You can use the “Forgot password?” link on the sign-in screen to reset your password if you’ve forgotten or lost it. If that doesn’t work, contact us at support@sfstandard.com for further assistance.

How do I reset my password?

You can use the “Forgot password?” link on the sign-in screen to reset your password if you’ve forgotten or lost it.

Can I pause my subscription temporarily?

We do not allow pausing subscriptions at this time. You can cancel a subscription in the account management dashboard.

How do I update my payment information?

You can update your payment information in the account management dashboard. The new payment method will be applied to future charges on your subscription plan.

Payment and Billing

What payment methods do you accept?

We accept all major credit cards. You can also pay using Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Will I be charged automatically for renewals?

Yes. All subscriptions renew automatically until canceled.

How can I cancel my subscription?

You can cancel your subscription on the account management dashboard. If you need further assistance, email us at support@sfstandard.com.

Miscellaneous

Do you offer a way to provide feedback about articles or the site?

You can contact the newsroom at editorial@sfstandard.com or report an error that needs to be corrected at corrections@sfstandard.com. If you’re having a problem using the website, email support@sfstandard.com.

What if I have a question that’s not listed here?