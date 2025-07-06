The hidden house in Bernal with its own private bridge

Leidner agreed to come by, and although he was clear about the bathroom assignment, he couldn’t help clocking the property’s bizarre layout: After entering through a front gate, he descended more than 30 stairs into the sunken front yard, navigating through an overgrown garden only to reach a final obstacle: another 20-plus steps had to be climbed to reach the front door.

But this being San Francisco, it can be tough to find an architect to take on a small-scale project. Friends recommended Ryan Leidner, who had recently spun off on his own after a few years working with architect Craig Steely. “We thought we might be able to get somebody who was looking to build their practice,” says Joey.

Kaisha recalls the meeting about the bathrooms as “fine,” but it was an off-the-cuff question on Leidener’s way out the door that sparked an immediate vibe shift.

“Uh oh,” said Joey, glancing at Kaisha, who knew exactly what he meant: This wasn’t going to be a modest bathroom renovation, after all.

Today, there isn’t a square inch of the property that hasn’t been reimagined. The view from Folsom Street is still a mysterious tangle of greenery, a head-scratching absence of a house on a block where triangle-topped Edwardians squeeze shoulder to shoulder. It was this strange setback—the house and yard are flip-flopped compared with all the other houses on the block—that drew the Flynns to the property in the first place.

In 2017, they told their realtor they wanted a sliver of Hollywood’s Laurel Canyon in San Francisco. He called them back 48 hours later and asked them to meet him at this off-market listing. It was the first and only house they looked at. After living in it as is for nearly two years, they decided it was time to make some tweaks. The construction, which was just hitting its stride when Covid arrived, took two-and-a-half years.