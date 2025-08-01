Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”
Greg Papa, the 49ers’ radio play-by-play broadcaster and midday KNBR host, has been diagnosed with cancer and is taking a leave as he undergoes treatment.
Papa, 62, has called 49ers games since 2019 and is a three-time California Sportscaster of the Year award winner. The station announced his diagnosis on social media.
“I have been diagnosed with cancer and am currently undergoing treatment,” Papa wrote. “As I fully focus on my treatment and work toward a full recovery, I’m stepping away from my broadcasts but look forward to returning soon.”
Mike Hohler, KNBR’s program director, read the statement Friday morning on the air before adding his well wishes.
“Everyone here at ‘The Sports Leader’ is sending positive thoughts and wishes your way, Greg, for a full and speedy recovery,” Hohler said. “We look forward to having you back behind the mic as soon as you’re ready.”
Papa hosts the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekday slot on KNBR with Greg Silver, a partnership that started last year after former cohost John Lund was let go. As Papa recovers, Silver will lead the show with a rotation of guest cohosts.
“Today is not a fun day, and I know how much Greg Papa hates not being able to work right now,” Silver wrote on X. “Our show and our entire station are here to support him throughout his entire absence, and we can’t wait to welcome him back at full strength.”
A ubiquitous figure in the Bay Area sports scene, Papa has worked for five of the region’s major sports teams. He has called 49ers, Warriors, Raiders, A’s, and Giants games and worked as a pregame and postgame show on television for NBC Sports Bay Area at various points in his nearly four-decade career.
Since taking over 49ers radio play-by-play duties in 2019, Papa has punctuated his broadcasts with calls of “Touchdown San-Fran-CISCO” whenever a player reaches the end zone.
After the 49ers released a statement to extend their “unwavering love and support” to Papa and his family, the team put out a call for fans to share their favorite moments from the broadcaster’s tenure in the booth.