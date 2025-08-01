Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”

Greg Papa, the 49ers’ radio play-by-play broadcaster and midday KNBR host, has been diagnosed with cancer and is taking a leave as he undergoes treatment.

Papa, 62, has called 49ers games since 2019 and is a three-time California Sportscaster of the Year award winner. The station announced his diagnosis on social media.

“I have been diagnosed with cancer and am currently undergoing treatment,” Papa wrote. “As I fully focus on my treatment and work toward a full recovery, I’m stepping away from my broadcasts but look forward to returning soon.”

Mike Hohler, KNBR’s program director, read the statement Friday morning on the air before adding his well wishes.