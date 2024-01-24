With the advent of the pro-housing YIMBY movement and the transformation of state housing law, San Francisco finds itself at a crossroads: Our city is now required to produce housing at a faster clip than it has in decades.

Yet despite the incredible success of the Yes In My Backyard movement in Sacramento, the need to reverse decades of anti-housing policies and transform San Francisco into a more affordable, equitable and accessible city still faces a major barrier—our transportation systems.

Our mass transit is underfunded and stretched thin. Our roads are designed for speeding cars, not walking or biking humans. And City Hall’s budget priorities still reflect a dedication to preserving parking and driving fast, not preparing for more walkable neighborhoods, denser housing and less climate pollution. As we near our 10-year deadline for SF Municipal Transportation Agency’s Vision Zero commitment, the city has accomplished almost nothing. We continue to set records for preventable deaths on our streets, often in the poorest areas of the city.

To reverse these terrible trends, we need a YIMBY movement for safe, affordable, sustainable transportation.

My history with YIMBY-ism dates back to the beginning, when, in 2015, I met an impressive young activist, Sonja Trauss, who almost single-handedly started what we now call the YIMBY movement. Her early leadership inspired others who are also now housing legends—people like state Sen. Scott Wiener, Brian Hanlon of California YIMBY and Annie Fryman of SPUR.

Thanks largely to their tireless advocacy, for the first time in 50 years, we have new legislation that mandates San Francisco fix its land-use regulations to enable housing production—incredible progress achieved in less than a decade. I’m proud to call myself a YIMBY.

As new state laws begin to relieve San Francisco’s housing crisis, we will be forced to rethink how we prioritize various modes of transportation to better accommodate an influx of new residents. Thankfully, efficient urban transport solutions are well known and needn’t break the bank—dedicated bus lanes, wider sidewalks with bulb-outs and protected bike lane networks cost a tiny fraction compared to building roads and highways.

But the necessary changes will require intense advocacy: San Francisco’s transit system is perpetually in financial crisis; we have a Kafkaesque Municipal Transportation Agency and Department of Public Works; and plenty of NIMBYs still think free car storage (aka street parking) is a human right rather than a government subsidy.