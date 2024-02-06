Scenes from Super Bowl 58 opening night with the 49ers and Chiefs

With Patrick Mahomes standing next to him onstage after the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their media session, Purdy fielded this question from NFL Network host Scott Hanson: “It’s late in the fourth quarter, are you prepared to disappoint Taylor Swift?”

Purdy smiled and responded: “Yes. I’ll leave it at that.”

Earlier in the night, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also answered questions about Swift.

“She’s unbelievable; she’s rewriting the history books herself,” Travis Kelce said Monday night at Allegiant Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too.”