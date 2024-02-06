Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Sports

Scenes from Super Bowl 58 opening night with the 49ers and Chiefs

Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers meet on stage during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images
By Associated Press and The Standard Staff

With Patrick Mahomes standing next to him onstage after the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their media session, Purdy fielded this question from NFL Network host Scott Hanson: “It’s late in the fourth quarter, are you prepared to disappoint Taylor Swift?”

Purdy smiled and responded: “Yes. I’ll leave it at that.”

Earlier in the night, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also answered questions about Swift.

RELATED: 23 experts deem 49ers’ Super Bowl practice turf ‘playable’ amid safety concerns

“She’s unbelievable; she’s rewriting the history books herself,” Travis Kelce said Monday night at Allegiant Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too.”

Take a look at scenes from the Super Bowl's opening night below, including other players and coaches who talked about more than just Taylor Swift.

49ers fans
San Francisco 49ers fans cheer during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday. | Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images
49ers cheerleader
A San Francisco 49ers cheerleader performs during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday. | Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images
Taylor Swift Chiefs jersey
A fan holds up a Kansas City Chiefs jersey with Swift #13 during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday. | Source: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Purdy and Mahomes embrace
Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs meet on stage during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday. | Source: Chris Unger/Getty Images
Brock Purdy smiles
Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday. | Source: Chris Unger/Getty Images
Chiefs and 49ers picture
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers, Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs, Scott Hanson, Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs take a selfie onstage during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday. | Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images
Fred Warner and Chris Jones
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers and Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs stand onstage during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Nightat Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday. | Source: Chris Unger/Getty Images
Travis Kelce smiling
Tight end Travis Kelce looks on Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night of the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday. | Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images
Fred Warner Super Bowl hat
A detail view shows the hat worn by Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday. | Source: Chris Unger/Getty Images

