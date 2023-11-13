Claudia Wallen is the operations manager at The Standard and, prior to joining the team, worked in the nonprofit arena at organizations in San Francisco dedicated to serving children, youth, families and communities of color. Claudia has spent time living in the South as well as the Midwest, where she earned her master’s in family and community services from Michigan State University. Claudia has called the Bay Area home for over 10 years and is originally from the greater Toronto area in Canada.