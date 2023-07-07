Julie Makinen is the former editor-in-chief of The San Francisco Standard. Julie has more than two decades of experience as a writer, editor and foreign correspondent for publications including the L.A. Times, Washington Post and International New York Times. She served as executive editor of The Desert Sun in Palm Springs and California editor for the USA Today Network. She was a JSK Journalism Fellow at Stanford University and a staff member of the Stanford Graduate School of Business’ Center for Entrepreneurial Studies. Julie has a B.A. in Human Biology from Stanford and an M.A. in East Asian Studies from UCLA.