Juliet Williams is the opinion editor of The Standard. Juliet served for more than two decades in leadership roles at the Associated Press, most recently as news editor for Northern California, where she directed coverage of devastating wildfires and the pandemic. Juliet won numerous reporting awards during more than a decade as a Sacramento-based political writer, where she covered the administrations of Govs. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jerry Brown. Juliet has a bachelor’s degree in political science and English from the University of Alberta and a bachelor of journalism from King’s University College in Halifax. She has served on the board of the First Amendment Coalition since 2017.