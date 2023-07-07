Lisa Hix is the copy chief at The Standard. Previously, she was the arts and culture editor at Local News Matters and Bay City News, and before that, she was the longtime senior editor at Collectors Weekly, an online magazine that puts the histories of objects into their social and political contexts. In the past, she’s worked for the San Francisco Chronicle, Yahoo and Flavorpill. Her writing has also appeared in Teen Vogue, Glamour, KQED Arts and Ms. Magazine. She has a bachelor’s in journalism from the University of Oklahoma.