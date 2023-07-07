Meaghan Mitchell is The Standard’s partnerships manager. Her life mantra is based on the African proverb: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” As a native San Franciscan and journalist, Meaghan has successfully built residents’ trust from the city’s most marginalized communities by prioritizing news coverage in areas like the Bayview, Fillmore, SoMa and Tenderloin districts. Meaghan’s background is multifaceted and meets at the intersection of diversity, inclusion and community engagement. As a neighborhood editor, Meaghan has written hundreds of articles for Hoodline and has been featured on local outlets such as SFist, Broke-Ass Stuart and the San Francisco Bay View newspaper.