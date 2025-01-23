Nick Romeo

Nick spent years covering policy and ideas for The New Yorker magazine. Nick has also contributed front page breaking news stories, profiles, and essays to The Washington Post, The New York Times, Scientific American, The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, The New Republic, and elsewhere. His recent book, The Alternative: How to Build a Just Economy, uses extensive original reporting to provide a road map for a sustainable and fair economy. The Washington Post called it “a brisk and sensible book that details bold and ingenious proposals in measured tones.”