Taylor is the creative director at The Standard. Previously, she served as newsroom design director at the Los Angeles Times where she shaped visual experiences across print, digital, events, and social platforms. Taylor was responsible for leading and cultivating a team of 30 art directors and managers. Before joining The Times, Taylor worked on branding and design at Medium, AFAR, San Francisco and Pacific Standard. Taylor is a 2024 Pulitzer Prize finalist and is a recipient of the National Magazine Award for feature photography.