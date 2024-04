Wendy Dittamore is the head of audience development for The Standard. She is passionate about building audience and customer loyalty. With over two decades of digital media experience, Wendy previously led audience development efforts for sites including CNET, GameSpot, ZDNET, TechRepublic and The Penny Hoarder. When she’s not at work, you can catch Wendy at her son’s soccer games or rooting on the California Golden Bears.