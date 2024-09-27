Community FAQ and Guidelines
We want to foster a community for civil, insightful, and thoughtful discussions around the news. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to follow the Community Guidelines below as well as our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
FAQ
How do I join the conversations?
Before you can start posting, you will need to create an account and choose a display name, which will appear alongside any comment you write. At the moment, we require that you use Google to authenticate your account. If you don’t have a Google account, please note that we’ll be adding other authentication options in the coming weeks.
Once you have set up your account, you are ready to start posting.
If I write a post, what name will appear?
When you create your account, you will need to select a display name. You may use your actual name as your display name or a pseudonym to protect your privacy. Any names meant to impersonate or personally attack others will result in a ban from the community.
Once you select or change a display name for your account, it will be associated with all previous and future comments you make. You can change your display name in the “My Profile” section under the “Account” tab. However, you can only change your display name once every two weeks.
Can I be notified if someone replies to one of my comments?
Yes. You can turn on notifications in the “My Profile” section. First you’ll need to verify your email address. Then you can choose to be notified by email if someone replies to you, if one of your comments is marked “Featured” or if a staff member replies to you. The email address that will be used for notifications is the address associated with your Google account.
I read a comment that violated the rules listed here. What should I do?
If you read a comment that you feel does not meet our standards, feel free to flag the comment. While flagged comments are not automatically removed from the site, each flagged comment will be further reviewed by the Community team.
I posted a comment and it was removed. Why?
First, take a moment to review the rules below. Most comments are removed from discussions because the posts attack or insult other readers rather than discuss the issues at hand. This can include replies to comments that break our guidelines.
Can I edit a post I wrote?
Once a comment is posted, you have 60 seconds during which you can edit your comment.
Can I delete my account?
Yes. You can do that in the “My Profile” section under the “Account” tab.
Community Guidelines
We’re delighted to have you participate in discussions and want you to express your opinions. In order to keep these interactive forums enjoyable and interesting for all of our users, we ask that you follow the rules outlined below.
By submitting content, you are consenting to these rules:
1. You agree not to submit inappropriate content. Inappropriate content includes any content that:
- infringes upon or violates the copyrights, trademarks or other intellectual property rights of any person
- is libelous or defamatory
- is obscene, pornographic, sexually explicit, or vulgar
- violates a person’s right to privacy
- violates any local, state, national, or international law
- contains or advocates illegal or violent acts
- degrades others on the basis of gender, race, class, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or other classification
- is predatory, hateful, or intended to intimidate or harass, or contains derogatory name-calling
- is a duplicate or repost of something you’ve already posted on the site
- contains advertising
- contains a solicitation of any kind
- misrepresents your identity or affiliation
- impersonates others
- is in poor taste or is otherwise objectionable
2. You agree that you are fully responsible for the content that you submit. You will indemnify The San Francisco Standard and its affiliates and their subsidiaries, and its and their directors, officers, managers, employees, shareholders, agents, and licensors, from and against losses, expenses, damages, and costs, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, resulting from any claim brought by any third party relating to content you have posted.
3. You understand and agree that we are not responsible for any user submitted content. You further understand that we have the right, but not the obligation, to monitor submissions and we may remove content that we deem inappropriate for any reason whatsoever without consent. We further reserve the right, in our sole discretion, to remove a user’s privilege to post content on our site. We may reject or remove any comment at any time, with or without notice to you.
4. You certify that you are at least 13 years of age. If you are under the age of 13, please do not submit any content to us. If you are under the age of 18 but at least 13 years of age, you may submit content only with the permission of, and under the supervision of, a parent or legal guardian. If you are a parent or legal guardian agreeing to these rules for the benefit of an individual between the ages of 13 and 18, please be advised that you are fully responsible for his or her submissions and any legal liability that he or she may incur.
5. You certify that you have the permission of others who have contributed to or are featured in any content that you submit.
6. You acknowledge and agree any use and/or reliance on any information obtained through the interactive forums is at your own risk. We are not in any manner endorsing the content of the interactive forums and cannot and will not vouch for its reliability.
8. For any content that you submit, you give us permission to use such content. Except as otherwise provided herein, You hereby grant to The San Francisco Standard a royalty-free, irrevocable, perpetual, worldwide, exclusive, and fully sublicensable license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, incorporate into other works, distribute, perform, display, and otherwise exploit such content, in whole or in part in any form, media or technology now known or later developed.
9. You have read and agree to abide by our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.