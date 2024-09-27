Community FAQ and Guidelines

We want to foster a community for civil, insightful, and thoughtful discussions around the news. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to follow the Community Guidelines below as well as our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

FAQ

How do I join the conversations?

Before you can start posting, you will need to create an account and choose a display name, which will appear alongside any comment you write. At the moment, we require that you use Google to authenticate your account. If you don’t have a Google account, please note that we’ll be adding other authentication options in the coming weeks.

Once you have set up your account, you are ready to start posting.

If I write a post, what name will appear?

When you create your account, you will need to select a display name. You may use your actual name as your display name or a pseudonym to protect your privacy. Any names meant to impersonate or personally attack others will result in a ban from the community.

Once you select or change a display name for your account, it will be associated with all previous and future comments you make. You can change your display name in the “My Profile” section under the “Account” tab. However, you can only change your display name once every two weeks.

Can I be notified if someone replies to one of my comments?

Yes. You can turn on notifications in the “My Profile” section. First you’ll need to verify your email address. Then you can choose to be notified by email if someone replies to you, if one of your comments is marked “Featured” or if a staff member replies to you. The email address that will be used for notifications is the address associated with your Google account.

I read a comment that violated the rules listed here. What should I do?

If you read a comment that you feel does not meet our standards, feel free to flag the comment. While flagged comments are not automatically removed from the site, each flagged comment will be further reviewed by the Community team.

I posted a comment and it was removed. Why?

First, take a moment to review the rules below. Most comments are removed from discussions because the posts attack or insult other readers rather than discuss the issues at hand. This can include replies to comments that break our guidelines.

Can I edit a post I wrote?

Once a comment is posted, you have 60 seconds during which you can edit your comment.

Can I delete my account?