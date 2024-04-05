Everyone needs time to wind down and disconnect to be their best self. I’m the CEO of a Silicon Valley tech startup, and even I set my phone to “do not disturb” after 9 p.m. most days as I’m winding down for bed. I try to schedule at least one weekend day that is free of work.

But sometimes there are tight deadlines, and startups need to do whatever it takes to win. If that means you need to get on a red-eye flight to get to an important pitch meeting, you do it. If you need to spend all weekend reworking a deck for an important Monday morning meeting, tending to lab experiments or coding for a product launch, you do it. This kind of dedication is necessary to succeed.

AB 2751 by state Assemblymember Matt Haney would make this kind of flexibility illegal. If your manager sends you a message outside prescribed working hours, unless it’s an “emergency,” you would be able to complain to the California Labor Commissioner’s Office and possibly get a fine levied against your company. If an employee disagrees with a manager about what constitutes an “emergency,” presumably the Labor Commission will decide. This seems like a huge overreach and imposition on the ability of companies to manage their communications.

I don’t doubt that there are people whose 9-5 jobs became more 24-7 during the pandemic and that many workers would benefit from more specific agreements with their managers about communication expectations—that’s best practice, and we should encourage companies to do this (which is different from trying to legislate it).

It’s least necessary, however, for those most likely to be affected by after-hours Slack and email messages: Highly paid tech workers who enjoy highly flexible work schedules and are notorious for switching jobs because they’re in such high demand. Having the freedom to make trade-offs and work on hard challenges is what attracts employees to startups in the first place, and they are the ones best positioned to make decisions about how to balance company goals with employee needs—not politicians.

If this bill was approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor, it would just push the most ambitious and hard-working people to start companies elsewhere at a time when California has the highest unemployment rate of any state and is facing a huge budget deficit. If we look at the countries that have pioneered “right to disconnect” bills, we find France, Italy and Spain—not exactly the hotbeds of startup innovation. There’s a reason why many of the most ambitious and talented people from those countries move to Silicon Valley, and it’s not to disconnect.

That is why a draconian version of the bill would never pass, so Haney watered it down to say: “This bill would require a public or private employer to establish a workplace policy that provides employees the right to disconnect from communications from the employer during nonworking hours, except as specified” (emphasis added).