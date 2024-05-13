In response to our recent opinion piece calling for transparency at the San Francisco Symphony following the resignation of musical director Esa-Pekka Salonen, The San Francisco Standard is publishing a selection of readers’ comments, which have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Cheers to a second-class city

The lack of transparency as to the real financial issues facing the orchestra is despicable.

The board members are kidding themselves in thinking that the city will ever be able to attract the top leadership talent the musicians and audiences expect.

“The board's shortsightedness is in not understanding that the hollowing out of one of San Francisco’s most important cultural institutions only adds to the world’s perception that San Francisco is a second-class city.

Acoustic fail

“Being of two gold rush-era seminal San Francisco families and a patron of many international symphony and opera venues, I have to express my sadness at the demise of the remains of high culture within San Francisco. However, it was predictable!

Following the $10 million ‘acoustic upgrade’ to the symphony hall, even the finest musicians' and conductors' performances are rendered less due to the acoustics, which were designed piecemeal. This is in stark contrast to the truly world-class acoustics of the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

I’ve often considered Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco a cobbled-together type of construction that does not provide acoustic characteristics sufficiently appropriate to the magnificently precise and sublime notes of rare, truly great musical performances.”