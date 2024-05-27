In response to our recent opinion piece calling for the creation of a permanent park along the Great Highway, The San Francisco Standard is publishing a selection of readers’ comments, which have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Why not compromise?

“I’ve bicycled the Great Highway many times when it was closed, but permanent closure is the wrong solution. It was very controversial when it was tried at the beginning of the pandemic. Now that traffic has returned to pre-pandemic levels it would only be worse.

Much of the traffic did not go to Sunset Boulevard, but to Lower Great Highway and to other local streets in the Sunset that are lined with residential buildings. The additional travel time is also not insignificant.

We should instead look for ways to use the area as both a roadway and a park. I’ve ridden many times on the current bike path and it is not optimal. It is too hilly and it is not wide enough for both bicycles and pedestrians.”