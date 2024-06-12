It’s official! Donald Trump will be America’s first pro-crypto president! This exciting news was announced at Trump’s recent San Francisco fundraiser, conveniently attended by a gaggle of high-profile crypto boosters. It also came just days after Trump became the first major presidential candidate to accept donations in Bitcoin.

Of course, it’s easy to be cynical and ask: Why might Trump—a newly convicted fraudster with a history of baseless hype, whose most vocal supporters are either in jail or headed that way—possibly feel a kinship with the crypto industry?

Or perhaps: Why on earth might attendees like the Winklevoss twins (whose Gemini crypto firm just paid a $37 million fine for “significant” compliance failures), or executives from Coinbase (a $100 million fine), or Ripple (almost $2 billion in fines), or Shervin Pishevar (forced to quit his own investment firm following allegations of groping and forcible kissing) gaze across David Sacks’ living room towards Trump and think: That’s our guy?

Those cynics are in luck because Sacks himself is happy to explain: “The Biden administration has been very hostile toward innovation,” he told Fox News. “It’s been extremely hostile toward the crypto industry … and that does lead to support for President Trump.”

Sacks is alluding, of course, to industry anger at U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler and his so-called ‘war on crypto,’ fought through increased rules and regulations. By framing Trump as the crypto candidate (as opposed to something else), the right hopes to unlock millions in donations from Bitcoin billionaires and NFT moguls who sold at the top of the market. In return, the crypto bros expect a president who will slash regulation and thus reduce the risk of their peers becoming bunkmates with Sam Bankman-Fried.

It’s not just the Bitcoin bandits who are all in for Trump. Sacks predicted a ‘cascade’ of Silicon Valley support for Trump, including luminaries in the hot-as-hell artificial intelligence sector. And, for once in his life, he might have a point.

Take the New York Times report by Erin Griffith, headlined “Some of Silicon Valley’s Most Prominent Investors Are Turning Against Biden.” Griffith cites investors like Keith Rabois and Chamath Palihapitiya, who have both come out as Trump supporters, as well as Marc Andreessen of Andreessen Horowitz and Shaun Maguire of Sequoia Capital, who have criticized President Joe Biden without explicitly endorsing an alternative. A few days later, Sequoia’s former managing partner, Doug Leone, announced that he too was backing Trump.

So what gives? Why the hell would the famously liberal denizens of Silicon Valley and the idealistic dreamers behind Bitcoin and AI possibly be in the tank for such a nakedly fascistic candidate?

… is a question you would only ask if you’ve been asleep for the past 15 years.

Silicon Valley’s lurch to the right could more accurately be described as a glide, a steady assholification that began at least in the first decade of the 2000s. That was when the cult of disruption first saw startups funded with the explicit goal of moving fast and breaking laws. Chief among them was Uber, which famously vowed to disrupt the big evil taxi cartels before very quickly, “Animal Farm” style, becoming the exact thing it claimed to hate. Under the leadership of Travis Kalanick, the company was accused of ripping off workers, smearing rape victims, hiring opposition researchers to silence journalists and (of course) flouting every imaginable law. With each subsequent wave of companies—Theranos, WeWork, Secret—and each new batch of industry leaders—Bankman-Fried, Elon Musk, Sam Altman—the bullshit increased and the accountability dropped.

Sure, there were plenty of high-profile liberal holdouts. In 2016, dozens of tech luminaries signed an open letter opposing Trump. As recently as 2018, some tech investors spoke against taking investment money from murderous regimes like Saudi Arabia after the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

But fast-forward to 2024 and the disrupters are fully in charge. We find ourselves in a world where the two most exciting areas of tech are chatbots that encourage you to eat glue and a crypto industry whose biggest proponents are either in jail or dancing perilously close to the prison gates. Andreessen Horowitz is reportedly partnering with the Saudis on a $40 billion AI fund. Crypto geniuses like Jesse Powell are donating huge sums to recall governors whose policies they oppose (and occasionally suing to get the money back). Musk is our prom king, driving ever forward on his ludicrous silver chariot.