The San Francisco Standard’s reporters and editors get a lot of reader emails and responses to our stories. Not all of them merit deep consideration, but some of them enlighten us, illuminate new issues, or just make us laugh. Here’s a collection of responses from the past week that sparked joy and puzzlement, edited for length and clarity.

It’s not that hard to stop sideshows

It’s clear that ignoring sideshows is a political act by police departments across the country to create an atmosphere of lawlessness even as crime rates decline. Police know these sideshows will be covered by local media and spread on social media and that high propensity voters—older, wealthier, whiter—will turn their fear into votes for reactionary, “law and order” candidates.

The police have no problem containing a nonviolent protest. It’s also unclear how a sideshow can be “discovered” by police after 45 minutes in such a prominent part of the city. What kind of response would there be to an act of terrorism? Where did the billions of dollars of investment in building a paramilitary, post-9/11 security state all go?

Regarding The Standard’s story about last weekend’s sideshows : It’s not difficult to contain these sideshows, as the San Francisco Police Department claims, if they disperse when the police show up.

Dunking on tech bros for hosting Trump is lame

It’s easy to appreciate Paul Bradley Carr’s quick turn of phrase and clear writing abilities in his opinion critiquing Silicon Valley powerbrokers hosting a fundraiser for former President Donald Trump. However, he is an example of the “silos of certitude” that many progressives seem to be suffering from. There is a lot to criticize Trump about, but trying to personally vilify those who are curious or supportive isn’t effective.

Why would two, pretty easily identifiable smart men, be interested in hosting Trump when they know that they will be vilified for it? I presume Carr would say it’s because they are rich and don’t care, but I think that’s too easy and too quick. Or maybe he would talk about why the rich shouldn’t have an opinion unless it is his.

I’ve never voted for Trump and I’m not likely to change that streak in the next election but I am concerned about two things. Joe Biden is clearly too old for the job. You cannot watch him and think he’s the person you want on the phone at 3 a.m. when it really matters. Second, I’m tired of the effective single-party rule of San Francisco and California. Politicians here get elected by working the insular progressive political system.

Maybe two successful men and like-minded people decided to hear an alternative. It is their right, and trying to shame them for it is more of a reflection of Carr’s limited curiosity and seeming animus for those who don’t agree with him.