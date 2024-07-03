Like most Democratic-leaning voters, I watched last week’s presidential debate with a feeling of abject terror, tinged with hope. Terror because of President Joe Biden’s rambling, slack-jawed performance, but hope because surely it would prove to be the final straw, the moment when even his most ardent supporters said “Enough!”

Of course, I hoped too soon. The very next day, an email from Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn founder and Democratic super-donor, landed in my inbox and thousands of others.

“I think a campaign to get Biden to step down would be a bad idea,” Hoffman wrote, as my soul departed my body.

“Joe is our nominee; any decision to step aside is up to him and his family, period. If anything, a public effort might compel the Bidens to try to prove the doubters wrong. Joe is a resolute fighter, after all… Joe Biden can very much still win this election.”

I would like it put on record that I like Hoffman. I have met him and found him to be kind, highly intelligent (he has degrees in philosophy and mathematics) and honest. He has invested in companies I’ve worked at and I’ve never heard anyone utter a bad word about him. LinkedIn is one of the few social networks that hasn’t provided a platform for Nazis or led to a spike in adolescent self-harm. To the extent that a billionaire can be considered “good,” that billionaire is Hoffman.

But that’s precisely why his email is so terrifying. Hoffman is a huge personal donor to Biden who committed tens of millions of his own fortune during the last campaign cycle and is spending just as generously on Biden’s re-election bid, including backing Trump spoilers like Nikki Haley. But his real power comes from the network of other super-rich tech donors he has been building and guiding since 2020. Thanks to his control of that network, Hoffman is widely considered the Pied Piper for wealthy Silicon Valley Democrats, just as Peter Thiel fulfills that role on the right. And just as Thiel’s influence rescued Trump’s campaign post-Access Hollywood and later gave the world JD Vance, so Hoffman’s email wasn’t just a statement of principles. It was a set of marching orders to the donors who hang on his every word: Pay no attention to gibbering Joe. Keep calm and carry on.

My first reaction to Reid’s email was bafflement. Had Hoffman not watched the same debate as the rest of us? My next was to self-gaslight: As a newly minted American citizen (who has lived here for decades) who am I to comprehend my fellow voters? But then as I re-read the line about how Biden might stay in the race to “prove the doubters wrong,” I felt something else: déjà vu.

A few years ago, there was much hand-wringing in the valley about “the cult of the founder.” This was a period roughly from 2001 to 2017 when venture capitalists decided that their only job was to give unwavering support to their entrepreneurs, no matter how badly they behaved. The cult can be traced to author Jessica Livingstone, whose 2001 book Founders at Work offered gushing profiles of entrepreneurs like Max Levchin (Paypal) and Sabeer Bhatia (Hotmail). Thus was born the myth of the genius tech founder, whose contrarian ideas would inevitably return billions of dollars—but only to those who believed. Livingstone and her business partner Paul Graham later co-founded Y Combinator as a judgment-free creche for the next generation of geniuses. Not to be outdone, in 2005 Thiel named his new investment firm “Founders Fund.”

Like all ideas championed by Graham and Thiel, the cult of the founder soon went dangerously off the rails. By the late 2010s, investors prostrated themselves before douchebag kings like Uber’s Travis Kalanick and We Work’s Adam Neumann, pleading for the chance to fund their increasingly lawless companies. To raise the slightest moral objection was to commit professional suicide. And criticism just made the monsters more determined to fight.