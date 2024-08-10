Feeling gray? Like all you want to do is stay inside and never leave the comfort of your weighted blanket while you watch Simone Biles win medals and French pole-vaulters fail but also win? The good news is you’re not alone. Thousands of residents are experiencing the same symptoms, and the diagnosis is in: It’s Fogust, the best month of the year in San Francisco.

After several months of occasionally hanging out, I make my grand finale in August. And, news flash, it’s been like this for a long time. Like, tens of thousands of years. I used to chill with woolly mammoths, and now you post videos of me on TikTok and add Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go!” but in an ironic way. What a journey it’s been.

That said, I do hear your complaints. You miss “warmth” and “wearing T-shirts” and “for the love of all things holy, can I just have one summer night where I eat outside and don’t need a puffer jacket.”