An opinion piece by Mayor London Breed, arguing that San Francisco can no longer tolerate homeless encampments , elicited dozens of comments from readers. The Standard is publishing a selection of these responses, received via email, which have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Must be an election year

Too little, too late. Why did Breed wait until election season to start removing encampments? She has destroyed this city. Anybody but Breed. I’ll vote for Peskin before Breed. Time to start bringing SF back. — Adam Jacobs

It’s extremely impressive what Gavin Newsom and London Breed can accomplish at a critical time like a few months before an election. It’s wonderful to hear about important changes politicians will make, even though they are the ones who have been running the store for years. If there is now a problem to be fixed, it is a problem that was created by the people in office. — Richard E. Myers

Mayor Breed has been trying to use the homeless crisis for her own personal gains, i.e., for reelection. I am a U.S. Marine Corps vet who had multiple storms of bad luck all roll in around the same time. That resulted in me being homeless and unable to work for the first time in my life. I have never given up trying to find resources and return to being a functioning and productive member of society. But I can tell you that just about every city program, resource and policy must have been given to their interns to come up with. They end up costing the taxpayers an obscene amount of funds and create an environment where nonprofits take advantage of the situation. These nonprofits sweep up and misuse city grants, donations and other funds meant to help the homeless. — Peter Tousignant

Mayor Breed’s editorial in the SF Standard insists that *this time* it will be different. Gee, the upcoming mayoral election must be too close to call. We’ve seen this bad movie so many times. We absolutely expect that the minute this election is over, the city will go back to the exact same useless, haphazard response it’s been foisting on the public for years, while politicians pat themselves on the back. — Josh Horn

It’s about time

Whether it’s because of the coming election or not, I was very, very happy to read Mayor Breed’s article in The Standard. It is firm, clear and compassionate. I want to see much more of this “help those who help themselves” from center-left Democrats. I was not intending to vote for Breed initially, but this past month she’s been doing a very good job of winning me over. — Zachary Henderson

That only took 10 years of painful debate and endless streams of money and a partial emptying of taxpayers from the city to realize what any conservative would have told you to do back at the start. — Tim Dougherty

I’m pleased at the action the Mayor has taken. I wish Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and officials would take the same initiative. But they don’t care. — Jamila Guess

I just finished reading Mayor Breed’s editorial column in the SF Standard today. I have never been so happy and can’t stop clapping with joy. Finally! I applaud her efforts and support her policies towards clearing homeless encampments. It’s ironic that it took a decision by the “conservative” Supreme Court to give her the legal justification and political will to do so. Maybe she’ll now support reforming Prop. 47, building more jails and prosecuting retail theft. However, I have a feeling that is a bridge too far. — Brian Tokubo

Bravo. Offer help. If people refuse it, they have no right to take over parks, sidewalks and other public spaces. — Josh B.

The mayor’s hardline approach is needed because those bleeding-heart liberal policies in the past only encouraged more homeless to squat here. I have been an SF resident for over 75 years, and I have no problem giving people a temporary helping hand until they get back on their feet. But a lifetime of handouts for the habitually homeless is getting ridiculous and only creates another cog in the homeless industrial complex. There is no incentive for the habitually homeless to make better choices if their basic needs of housing and food are met in perpetuity at taxpayers’ expense. — Judy Lee

I know Mayor Breed is passionate about getting the homeless off our streets. I will never forget seeing her on the steps of the Federal Court of Appeals during the hearing on voluntary versus involuntary homelessness. “The homeless coalition has held San Francisco hostage for a decade. It is time for their reign to end,” Breed shouted while also holding back her tears. What a sad thing that a mayor of a once great and proud city was at the mercy of homeless advocates taking delight in running everything into the ground. The Grants Pass decision of the conservative Trump court has to be acknowledged by sensible persons across the spectrum as a nod to common sense and effective government to promote public health and safety. Our children deserve to walk on our streets or play in our parks without having to traipse over feces and needles or walk in the street to avoid tents on the sidewalk. — Nick Yale