As a former mayor of Redwood City, just 12 miles down the Peninsula from Millbrae, I found it hard to read Desmond’s characterization of our county. The San Mateo I know has been a statewide leader in implementing Project Homekey sites. In Redwood City alone, we accepted state funds for not one but three Homekey projects. Today, these projects permanently house 220 of our most vulnerable, including previously homeless seniors. By comparison, the La Quinta site was proposed for just 100 units and has been whittled to 60.

The matter at hand was the proposed conversion of a 100-room La Quinta Inn into permanent supportive housing for homeless residents. The project would be funded entirely through California’s Project Homekey initiative, which gives cities and counties grants to acquire a variety of buildings and convert them to housing for unsheltered people.

After attending a 2023 City Council meeting in Millbrae, author and sociologist Matthew Desmond wrote in The New York Times , “Here I was in a county where 78 percent of the residents voted for Joe Biden, but the meeting had the dark energy of a Donald Trump rally, circa 2016. It felt like the whole town would rather burn down the La Quinta Inn than use it to house the most vulnerable.”

The La Quinta Inn proposal eventually escalated out of control, leading to the recent recall of Millbrae Councilmembers Maurice Goodman and Angelina Callahan and a lawsuit filed by the city against San Mateo County. What it hasn’t done is create any permanent housing for the homeless — a loss for not only the people of Millbrae but for all of us in the Bay Area.

While the recall of Goodman and Callahan was unfortunate, the remaining Millbrae councilmembers have the opportunity to drop their baseless lawsuit and get to work steering the community in the right direction. They could start by providing accurate information about what Project Homekey does for their community. And they can look down the 101 for examples of how to get this done.

Prior to approving the three Homekey projects in Redwood City, we spent years negotiating a land swap with the county to accommodate an additional 240 residents in the Navigation Center. We encountered similar community concerns during the proposal of these projects, with strong opinions voiced at raucous meetings. But we worked together to bring our community along, rather than sow division and point fingers at colleagues.

Redwood City is not alone in San Mateo in its efforts to create housing for the most vulnerable. During the same 2023 meeting at which the county Board of Supervisors voted to acquire Millbrae’s La Quinta Inn, members voted to acquire a hotel in South San Francisco for a similar Homekey proposal, which resulted in no community protest and had strong support from that city’s council.