In mid-August, days before the start of the school year, the mother of a soon-to-be freshman at Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts wrote a frantic email to Matt Wayne, superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District, and others she thought might be able to assist her child.

Acting on advice from school officials, the student had twice taken extracurricular algebra courses only to be told, twice, that the courses didn’t confer eligibility for geometry. “How can this district do this to my child?” the parent wrote.

Unlike so much of what’s going on with the city’s public schools, however, this tale has a happy ending. The district’s “central office” intervened. The child was admitted to geometry. But behind the scenes, the incident provoked a telling give-and-take between the SFUSD’s staff and Lainie Motamedi, then president of the school board.

“How many students requested to take a 9th-grade math class other than algebra?” Motamedi emailed several staff members, blind-copying the entire seven-member Board of Education. “Can we confirm students making a request for a course other than algebra have had their requests reviewed correctly and placed accordingly? What is the process for review? What is the process for student/family appeal of placement?”

The staff’s response illustrated the dysfunction that plagues so many of the district’s operations and shows why SFUSD, after years of turmoil, is no closer to salvation than before.

“We do not have data on how many student requests we had for a non-algebra course because this is handled at each site,” a staffer responded — “site” being SFUSD jargon for “school.” The response continued: “Collecting this data has not been something as of yet that we have developed a system to collect. Since we do not have a tracking system we cannot confirm that all requests have been reviewed correctly. There is not a formal process for review in place currently.”

It’s just one example of the district not having a handle on the most basic aspects of operating its schools. But there are countless others.

“The district is siloed and decentralized,” Elliott Duchon told me last week. Duchon is the powerful state-appointed adviser to the district who has the authority to reverse board-approved spending measures. He has witnessed firsthand the dysfunction within the district’s administrative offices. “The district stresses everybody around it,” he lamented, noting that the central office and the schools often “don’t talk to each other.”

Eight days after sending the geometry email, Motamedi abruptly quit the board, citing the need to tend to her health. But her testy exchange with the staff spoke to another likely reason for Motamedi’s resignation: her utter frustration with Wayne’s management.

Unfortunately, the board president’s departure came at the worst possible moment for the district and the board she led. The district faces a crushing fiscal crisis and an imminent announcement that it plans to “consolidate” — i.e., close — as many as 14% of its schools.

Even that “realignment” unveiling hasn’t gone as planned. Late Sunday afternoon, Wayne said the district is pushing back its decision, which was supposed to come this week, until an unspecified date in October. He said the delay is necessary to ensure that “we meaningfully consult with city, school, and community leaders.”

Anyone following the months of intense planning for what is certain to be a fractious and bitterly contested decision knows the absurdity of that excuse. School bureaucrats said in June they already had held two virtual town halls with 1,000 participants, 16 in-person community sessions with 1,070 participants, and six information sessions with community-based organizations that attracted 291 attendees.