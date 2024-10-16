With just three weeks to go to the election, many San Franciscans are still scratching their heads over the seemingly convoluted system of ranked-choice voting for mayor. I don’t blame them — and I’m on the board of a nonprofit organization called Rank the Vote, which seeks to promote the use of ranked-choice voting nationally.

The truth is, the process can be confusing — just as a horserace between 13 thoroughbreds can be confusing. But voters can navigate this particular race by keeping some basic concepts in mind.

First, San Franciscans are being asked to rank a field of 13 mayoral candidates and are allowed up to 10 choices. Do you need to rank that many? No, you absolutely do not. But you likely do need to rank more than your favorite candidate if you want your ballot to truly count.

Here’s why. Ranked-choice voting works as a powerful system that narrows a crowded field of candidates through a series of computer-assisted instant runoffs. In the likely event that there is no majority winner after the first runoff, the least successful candidate is eliminated, and that person’s votes are reallocated based on the voters’ next choices.

If you don’t add a second choice, your vote has nowhere to go after your preferred candidate is eliminated in a run-off. In this year’s particularly competitive mayoral race, 11 candidates will likely be eliminated in order to arrive at two finalists and a majority result. For your vote to be counted in that final round, you need to have one of those final two candidates somewhere in your ranking.

By most accounts, London Breed, Daniel Lurie, and Mark Farrell (not necessarily in that order) are polling strongest, followed by Aaron Peskin and Ahsha Safaí. There are eight other candidates whom the polling doesn’t even track.

Here’s my suggestion: Rank as many candidates as you can of these top five. It’s important to know that your lower rankings cannot hurt your top one; you stay with your top choice provided that person is not eliminated. But if your candidate does get sent home, your vote switches to your next choice. You’re still in the race.