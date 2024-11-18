That’s true for Lurie, too. In fact, Bloomberg himself didn’t back Lurie’s run for mayor; instead, he gave $1.2 million to the Breed campaign.

And like Lurie, Bloomberg enjoyed the political flexibility that comes from having financed his own campaign. Though he won the last-minute endorsement of Rudy Giuliani, then highly respected as “America’s mayor,” few of New York’s power players endorsed Bloomberg.

When the financial information executive took office in New York City in the months after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, he too was a rich guy who had never been elected to anything. Like Lurie, he had begun his campaign far down in the polls and was widely expected to lose to a veteran politician, Public Advocate Mark Green.

Lurie named his transition team Monday , a group that includes OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and a handful of politicos. But as he thinks about the kind of leader he plans to be, he’d be wise to consider the obvious and laudable example of another iconoclastic big-city mayor: Michael Bloomberg.

“City Hall insiders,” as Lurie repeatedly derided them during his campaign, have no idea what to expect. Will the new mayor clean house and install his own loyalists in place of longtime officeholders? Will he swing a sledgehammer at city government’s byways, taking down anyone who stands in his way? Lurie spoke repeatedly of City Hall’s dysfunction during the campaign, and his victory letter cites “shaking up the corrupt and ineffective bureaucracy” as one of his top priorities.

To put it another way: This is the first administration in a generation that owes Brown and the rest of San Francisco’s political firmament precisely nothing. (A while back, I heard that when Lurie asked Brown for campaign advice, the wily politician dismissively responded that the philanthropist should “get a job.”)

This nearly 30-year political epoch has left the so-called City Family unprepared for the election of Lurie, who ran explicitly against several of its own. Most current department heads and staffers have neither the playbook nor muscle memory of how to function outside of the patronage army that Brown built.

The last time there was a political earthquake of the magnitude we just witnessed within San Francisco’s City Hall, Daniel Lurie was an 18-year-old recent graduate of University High School. That was way back in 1995, when Willie Brown beat the incumbent Mayor Frank Jordan, ushering in a bold new regime to run the city. The next three elected mayors — Gavin Newsom, Ed Lee, and London Breed — were all appointees or protégés of Brown, effectively representing an uninterrupted run of Willie’s World.

‘No allegiance to anybody’

In the 2000s, Bloomberg’s financial independence gave him a free hand to assemble a team in his own image, regardless of whose backs they had scratched before. “He had no allegiance to anybody,” recalled Dan Doctoroff, a powerful deputy mayor for economic development under Bloomberg, who came into government with little political but plenty of private-sector experience.

A seasoned investment banker, Doctoroff had led a failed effort to bring the Olympic Games to New York, which he retooled into a grand redevelopment plan for the city. When Bloomberg won, Doctoroff was reluctant to sign on. “I turned him down twice,” he told me via Zoom last week. “Eventually I met with Mike, and he convinced me I could do everything I wanted to do more effectively inside City Hall.”

In the wake of Lurie’s election victory, I spoke to former Bloomberg administration officials who said the mogul–mayor’s independence more than compensated for his inexperience. “Not owing anybody anything is a huge benefit if you play things right,” one told me.

Peter Madonia, Bloomberg’s first chief of staff, said the mayor was liberated by not needing to repay campaign favors. “He was quite clear to me,” Madonia remembered of his boss. “He said, ‘Go find the best and the brightest.’”

Bloomberg famously recruited businesspeople in his own mold, including Doctoroff and Andrew Alper, a former Goldman Sachs partner he tapped to run the New York City Economic Development Corporation. But he named — and retained — plenty of seasoned hands, too. “Mike understood he needed people who had government experience at a high level,” said Madonia, himself a former official in the administration of Mayor Ed Koch.

Among the city officials Bloomberg retained were the heads of the prison, taxi regulation, and transportation agencies. His first deputy mayor for operations, a key post in New York, had held multiple city jobs before going to work for Bloomberg.

The new mayor went out of his way to praise municipal employees, even knowing a multibillion-dollar budget deficit would require painful cuts. (Sound familiar?) “He expressed tremendous respect for city workers,” said Ed Skyler, initially Bloomberg’s press secretary and later a deputy mayor for operations. “He went to union leaders and said, ‘I’m going to work with your members to make the city better.’”

Bloomberg was clear on his vision for the city, which featured some of the same priorities Lurie has today, including boosting public safety and building affordable housing. The New York mayor was equally clear about a few quirkier initiatives, including a ban on smoking in public spaces.