As for the content and phrasing, Lurie’s performance was more middling. It was a solid if not soaring speech, drafted by his longtime speechwriter, Jennifer Pitts, alongside campaign consultant Tyler Law and spokesman Maxwell Szabo. At 19 minutes, it was half what Safire, in 2004, deemed the minimum length of a “major address.” Lurie was a bit rushed at points in his delivery, and he ended not with the crescendo of a rousing call to action but rather with a bit of a pedestrian letdown: “It’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work, San Francisco,” he said.

Daniel Lurie earned high marks Wednesday for two qualities largely outside of his control. He became San Francisco’s 46th mayor in what is undeniably a moment of enormous magnitude in the city’s history. And the setting was San Francisco at its glorious best, a resplendent winter morning on Civic Center Plaza, the golden dome of City Hall behind him and cloudless blue skies above.

In his compendium “Lend Me Yours Ears: Great Speeches in History,” the late speechwriter, columnist, and language maven William Safire defined the three elements that make a memorable address: the magnitude of the occasion, the forum in which the speech is delivered, and, naturally, the “content and phrasing” of the speech itself.

Lurie is not a natural orator. “More George W. than Obama,” one wag commented to me immediately afterward. Clearly, Lurie compares unfavorably to the more experienced London Breed, who has several octaves to his one. This stylistic critique is in no way to suggest that Lurie’s inaugural address was bad. On the contrary, it was authentic. He teared up at the outset as he was thanking his wife, Becca Prowda, and their two children, who stood beside him when he took the oath of office. Lurie was known as a crier during speeches at Tipping Point Community, the anti-poverty nonprofit he founded. I detected nary a whiff of theater in this emotional moment.

Substantively, the speech contained more specifics on policy than I expected, which was none. Lurie said the city would open a “police-friendly drop-off center” where people suffering mental health problems can be taken instead of jail or the emergency room. Leaving aside the rhetorical question of catering to the feelings of cops, the proposal sounds intriguing.

He also declared his intention to create a new police unit, a task force that will patrol the “hospitality zone” of Union Square, Market Street, and Moscone Center — the parts of the city tourists and other visitors see most. And he promised, with one of the better lines in the speech, to send the Board of Supervisors a package of emergency ordinances designed to combat rampant drug use on streets. “The fentanyl crisis isn’t a 9-to-5 operation,” he said. “It doesn’t take breaks. And neither will we.”

The speech was appropriately sober, but Lurie’s funniest moment — up there with noting that he had reserved a seat for former Mayor Willie Brown, who inexplicably was standing somewhere off to the side — was when he peered directly at the seated supervisors and said he looked forward to “their quick approval” of his fentanyl plan. The language itself wasn’t confrontational, but the crowd, which chuckled approvingly, understood the meaning. Like the weary, middle-aged dad he is, Lurie expects the Supes to play nice. “It’s time to move past the politics of demonizing each other on every single issue,” he said.