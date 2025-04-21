Skip to main content
The Waymo Driver

Because, more than ever, nobody’s at the wheel

The Culture Movers

Steph Curry

Because he changed the Warriors, the NBA, and the world

The Perennials

Sam Altman

Because OpenAI is the white-hot center of tech, and he lit its fuse

The C-Suites

Urban Coyotes

Because they remind us this city will never be tamed

The Culture Movers

Azikiwee Anderson

Because an upstart baker brought new flavor to a San Francisco staple

The Performers

Scott Wiener

Because the state senator has his eye on the prize — and on higher office

The Perennials

Jessica Lessin

Because she built the tech industry’s paper of record

The C-Suites

Donald Luu

Because at 55, he’s the “young” face of establishment Chinatown

The Connectors

Willie Brown

Because he still wears power like one of his flashy suits

The Perennials

Woody De Othello

Because his wild visions are captivating the world

The Performers

Lisa Chen

Because she takes on the city’s hottest issue, yet everyone seems cool with her

The Builders

Staci Slaughter

Because she may hold the most important position in Lurie World

The Connectors

George Kittle

Because every winning team needs a freak

The Performers

Marc Benioff

Because he may become an evil billionaire, but he'll be our evil billionaire

The Perennials

Jessica Silverman

Because the sale of fine art to tech moguls can be a work of art in itself

The Culture Movers

Michael Shvo

Because his Transamerica Pyramid looms over our post-doom landscape

The Builders

Garry Tan

Because he’s the ultimate accelerant — of tech startups and internet beefs

The Connectors

Nancy Pelosi

Because the ex-speaker may have lost the gavel, but she still has the floor

The Perennials

FriscoLive415

Because even a self-trained reporter knows that if it bleeds, it leads

The Culture Movers

Armand Domalewski

Because pro-housing advocates are saying yes — a thousand times, yes

The Thinkers

Aella

Because she turns on the internet with her rationalist dirty talk

The Performers

Patrick Collison

Because he revolutionized digital payments and, now, how science gets funded

The Solvers

Lucas Lux

Because a road can become a park if you’re ready to fight for it

The Culture Movers

Michael Moritz

Because this list definitely wouldn't exist without him

The Thinkers

Mark Zuckerberg

Because his status update is changing the culture again, for better or worse

The Perennials

Katy Birnbaum

Because downtown needed a party, and Into the Streets brings it

The Solvers

Joe Lacob

Because he's an in-your-face owner who knows the (high) price of victory

The C-Suites

Alex Tourk

Because he’s the fixers’ fixer

The Connectors

Mary Conde

Because she’s the world’s most improbable party promoter

The Culture Movers

Cyrus Sanandaji

Because he has yet to meet a development that was too tough to build

The Builders

Tekedra Mawakana + Dmitri Dolgov

Because they won the AV war before it even started

The C-Suites

Jeremy Stoppelman

Because he took cars off boulevards — and your street may be next

The Thinkers

Brian Chesky

Because instead of going nomad, Airbnb stayed in the heart of the city

The Perennials

Natalie Nakase

Because she's the Bay Area’s first lady of basketball

The Performers

Rafael Mandelman

Because he brings experience — and much-needed consensus — to City Hall

The Power Brokers

Jodie Medeiros

Because in the war on cars, she's the field general

The Solvers

Boe Hayward

Because one of the city’s best-connected lobbyists is wedded to City Hall

The Connectors

Brooke Jenkins

Because crime rates are dropping, and she’s taking the credit

The Power Brokers

Jony Ive

Because his Jackson Square mini-empire might launch an iPhone killer

The Perennials

Dario + Daniela Amodei

Because they're gaining in the AI race while trying to center the human one

The C-Suites

Daniel Lurie

Because the newbie politician may actually know what he’s doing

The Power Brokers

Sachin Agarwal + Steven Buss Bacio

Because they’ve become a more-than-moderate force in city politics

The Solvers

Greg Flynn

Because he’s pouring fast-food money into a slow-growth town

The Builders

Jensen Huang

Because someone had to make the chips that make the chats

The C-Suites

Alicia John-Baptiste

Because she’s trying to spur big changes in City Hall

The Solvers

Tamara Rojo

Because she’s making ballet not just cool, but brat

The Performers

Jackie Fielder

Because she's reaching moderates without moving to the center

The Power Brokers

Ned Segal

Because he jumped from the frying pan of X into the fire of City Hall

The Connectors

Ken Fulk

Because no one else has done more to keep our socialites social

The Perennials

John + Elena Duggan

Because food trends change, but classics don’t have to

The Culture Movers

Deepak Srivastava

Because he leads the leaders in medical breakthroughs

The Solvers

Gorretti Lo Lui

Because a socialite can also be a grassroots advocate

The Builders

David Sacks

Because the VC went all in on Trump and was rewarded bigly

The C-Suites

Brandon Jew

Because he inspires in the kitchen and everywhere else he goes

The Performers

Theresa Rutherford

Because the city’s biggest union tough has just begun to fight

The Power Brokers

Celine Halioua

Because her anti-aging vaccine for dogs may also help human companions

The Thinkers

Manny Yekutiel

Because his Mission cafe is San Francisco’s Central Perk

The Culture Movers

Hamid Moghadam

Because even Amazon pays rent to somebody

The Builders

Gary McCoy

Because his alliances transcend San Francisco’s divisions

The Connectors

Kristin Juszczyk

Because the self-made designer dressed Taylor Swift for game day

The Performers

Charlie Jane Anders + Annalee Newitz

Because it takes speculation — and hope — to write the city’s future

The Thinkers

Meredith Willa Dodson

Because she’s a big-time advocate for the city’s smallest residents

The Solvers

Zac Posen

Because he took Gap from basic to glam

The Performers

Patti Poppe

Because she holds the power at the power company

The C-Suites

Dan + Jackie Safier

Because their power base keeps growing, along with their holdings

The Builders

Aaron Peskin

Because the former supervisor doesn’t need no stinking title

The Perennials

Hazel Williams

Because digging up a city's secrets is a powerful thing

The Thinkers

Nancy Tung

Because she’s riding shotgun as the city turns to the right

The Power Brokers

Chris Larsen

Because the crypto billionaire hopes to make more than a ripple in politics

The Connectors

Lindsay + Michael Tusk

Because they serve the city’s most powerful lunches and dinners

The Performers

Laurene Powell Jobs

Because her billions are making waves from Pacific Heights to The Atlantic

The Culture Movers

Randy Shaw

Because he sees opportunity where others look away

The Builders

Maria Su

Because running the schools is impossible, but somebody has to do it

The Power Brokers

Jim Araby

Because he’s the mayor’s labor whisperer

The Connectors

Jane Manchun Wong

Because she finds Big Tech’s cheat codes, and she’s happy to share them

The Thinkers

Gina Fromer

Because she wins over even the city’s biggest haters — with love

The Solvers

Nicki Jizz

Because in a city of drag performers, she’s the queen

The Performers

Lou Giraudo

Because he may have the dough — and the stamina — to remake Fisherman’s Wharf

The Builders

Bill Scott

Because he just may survive his third mayoral administration

The Power Brokers

Curtis Yarvin

Because the edgiest of edgelords is now MAGA’s house philosopher

The Thinkers

Chris Lehane

Because the Clintons’ crisis guy is fluent in VC and D.C.

The Connectors

Divesh Makan

Because when you manage billionaires’ portfolios, nobody tells you no

The C-Suites

David Chiu

Because he may be the last bulwark between the city and the White House

The Power Brokers

Laurence Ion

Because he really doesn't want to die and doesn't want you to, either

The Thinkers

Nicole Taylor

Because her high-profile charity is boring again, and that's just fine

The Solvers

Steve Huffman

Because Reddit may be the last place for humans online

The C-Suites

Sal Coniglio

Because Recology’s reputation is trash, but its contracts keep getting picked up

The Power Brokers

Becca Prowda

Because she's a key adviser to the governor — and happens to be the mayor’s wife

The Connectors

Buster Posey

Because the champion catcher got the job he deserves

The Performers

Elon Musk

Because San Francisco was his testing ground for a more hostile takeover

The Perennials

Harmeet Dhillon

Because she’s a Team Trump MVP

The Power Brokers

Sam Singer

Because when crisis strikes, someone has to shape the story

The Connectors

Debby Soo

Because she turned the boomer of res sites into the cool kid on the block

The C-Suites

