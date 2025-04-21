Filter By Category
Filter By Category
The Standard’s highly subjective, surely divisive list of who holds power, influence, and attention in San Francisco in 2025
Because, more than ever, nobody’s at the wheel
Because he changed the Warriors, the NBA, and the world
Because OpenAI is the white-hot center of tech, and he lit its fuse
Because they remind us this city will never be tamed
Because an upstart baker brought new flavor to a San Francisco staple
Because the state senator has his eye on the prize — and on higher office
Because she built the tech industry’s paper of record
Because at 55, he’s the “young” face of establishment Chinatown
Because he still wears power like one of his flashy suits
Because his wild visions are captivating the world
Because she takes on the city’s hottest issue, yet everyone seems cool with her
Because she may hold the most important position in Lurie World
Because every winning team needs a freak
Because he may become an evil billionaire, but he'll be our evil billionaire
Because the sale of fine art to tech moguls can be a work of art in itself
Because his Transamerica Pyramid looms over our post-doom landscape
Because he’s the ultimate accelerant — of tech startups and internet beefs
Because the ex-speaker may have lost the gavel, but she still has the floor
Because even a self-trained reporter knows that if it bleeds, it leads
Because pro-housing advocates are saying yes — a thousand times, yes
Because she turns on the internet with her rationalist dirty talk
Because he revolutionized digital payments and, now, how science gets funded
Because a road can become a park if you’re ready to fight for it
Because this list definitely wouldn't exist without him
Because his status update is changing the culture again, for better or worse
Because downtown needed a party, and Into the Streets brings it
Because he's an in-your-face owner who knows the (high) price of victory
Because he’s the fixers’ fixer
Because she’s the world’s most improbable party promoter
Because he has yet to meet a development that was too tough to build
Because they won the AV war before it even started
Because he took cars off boulevards — and your street may be next
Because instead of going nomad, Airbnb stayed in the heart of the city
Because she's the Bay Area’s first lady of basketball
Because he brings experience — and much-needed consensus — to City Hall
Because in the war on cars, she's the field general
Because one of the city’s best-connected lobbyists is wedded to City Hall
Because crime rates are dropping, and she’s taking the credit
Because his Jackson Square mini-empire might launch an iPhone killer
Because they're gaining in the AI race while trying to center the human one
Because the newbie politician may actually know what he’s doing
Because they’ve become a more-than-moderate force in city politics
Because he’s pouring fast-food money into a slow-growth town
Because someone had to make the chips that make the chats
Because she’s trying to spur big changes in City Hall
Because she’s making ballet not just cool, but brat
Because she's reaching moderates without moving to the center
Because he jumped from the frying pan of X into the fire of City Hall
Because no one else has done more to keep our socialites social
Because food trends change, but classics don’t have to
Because he leads the leaders in medical breakthroughs
Because a socialite can also be a grassroots advocate
Because the VC went all in on Trump and was rewarded bigly
Because he inspires in the kitchen and everywhere else he goes
Because the city’s biggest union tough has just begun to fight
Because her anti-aging vaccine for dogs may also help human companions
Because his Mission cafe is San Francisco’s Central Perk
Because even Amazon pays rent to somebody
Because his alliances transcend San Francisco’s divisions
Because the self-made designer dressed Taylor Swift for game day
Because it takes speculation — and hope — to write the city’s future
Because she’s a big-time advocate for the city’s smallest residents
Because he took Gap from basic to glam
Because she holds the power at the power company
Because their power base keeps growing, along with their holdings
Because the former supervisor doesn’t need no stinking title
Because digging up a city's secrets is a powerful thing
Because she’s riding shotgun as the city turns to the right
Because the crypto billionaire hopes to make more than a ripple in politics
Because they serve the city’s most powerful lunches and dinners
Because her billions are making waves from Pacific Heights to The Atlantic
Because he sees opportunity where others look away
Because running the schools is impossible, but somebody has to do it
Because he’s the mayor’s labor whisperer
Because she finds Big Tech’s cheat codes, and she’s happy to share them
Because she wins over even the city’s biggest haters — with love
Because in a city of drag performers, she’s the queen
Because he may have the dough — and the stamina — to remake Fisherman’s Wharf
Because he just may survive his third mayoral administration
Because the edgiest of edgelords is now MAGA’s house philosopher
Because the Clintons’ crisis guy is fluent in VC and D.C.
Because when you manage billionaires’ portfolios, nobody tells you no
Because he may be the last bulwark between the city and the White House
Because he really doesn't want to die and doesn't want you to, either
Because her high-profile charity is boring again, and that's just fine
Because Reddit may be the last place for humans online
Because Recology’s reputation is trash, but its contracts keep getting picked up
Because she's a key adviser to the governor — and happens to be the mayor’s wife
Because the champion catcher got the job he deserves
Because San Francisco was his testing ground for a more hostile takeover
Because she’s a Team Trump MVP
Because when crisis strikes, someone has to shape the story
Because she turned the boomer of res sites into the cool kid on the block
The Standard’s highly subjective, surely divisive list of who holds power, influence, and attention in San Francisco in 2025
We had no choice. Their power transcends any list.
They spark debate, lead the conversation, and shape the way we live.
The business leaders and executives operating from private jets — and sometimes corner offices.
It’s hard to get anything built here, but they (sometimes) manage to get it done.
In a city full of old challenges, they’re finding new solutions.
They move bodies, inspire the senses, and blow minds.
They know who to call — and avoid — to get things done.
Their instincts make the city more colorful, creative — and wild.
They know what shots to call, levers to pull, and bodies to bury.
Noah Baustin, Susie Cagle, Sara Deseran, Jillian D’Onfro, Emily Dreyfuss, Joe Fitzgerald, Annie Gaus, Gabe Greschler, Matt Haber, Max Harrison-Caldwell, Rya Jetha, Astrid Kane, Tim Kawakami, Joshua Koehn, Jonah Owen Lamb, Adam Lashinsky, Garrett Leahy, Han Li, David Lombardi, Margaux MacColl, Brady McCollough, Sam Mondros, Kevin Nguyen, Lauren Saria, John Shea, Jon Steinberg, David Sjostedt, Emily Shugerman, Zara Stone, Kevin Truong, and Jennifer Wadsworth
Alex Vikmanis, Brandon Choe, Jess Hutchison, Emily James, Taylor Le, Asha Maskiell-DeMarsh, Valeriu-Andrei Florescu and Andrei Zamfira