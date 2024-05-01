The Prize was founded in 1989 in San Francisco by philanthropists and civic leaders Rhoda and Richard Goldman. Over 35 years, the Prize has had an immeasurable impact on the planet. To date, it has honored 226 winners—including 102 women—from 95 nations.

Environmental heroes from around the globe gathered in San Francisco on April 29 for the 35th annual Goldman Environmental Prize ceremony at the War Memorial Opera House. The prestigious award honors grassroots environmental activists making extraordinary impacts in their communities. This year's ceremony was hosted by Outdoor Afro founder Rue Mapp and featured a musical performance by Jazz Mafia.

Real change doesn't happen overnight, but grassroots environmental activists are proving that ordinary people can spark extraordinary global transformations. From halting destructive oil and gas exploration along South Africa's Wild Coast to securing groundbreaking regulations limiting trucking and rail emissions in California, the 2024 Goldman Environmental Prize winners have achieved remarkable victories through their unwavering determination and community-driven efforts.

"My parents loved the outdoors and nature," said John Goldman, president of the Goldman Environmental Foundation and son of Richard and Rhoda Goldman. "The impetus for this Prize was their love of the natural world and the people working to protect it through environmental action."

While the ceremony had a distinctly San Francisco flair, the prize recipients represented a true global movement. The seven 2024 Goldman Prize winners hailed from six different continental regions, showcasing the widespread impact of grassroots environmentalism.

The process of selecting the Prizewinners each year is extensive. Goldman explained that after a round of nominations from environmental organizations worldwide, the list is pared down to around 30 finalists through staff vetting. A jury of seven members, including representatives from the Goldman family, then thoroughly reviews each finalist and selects the winners.

"We want them to continue the work they do and collaborate with others globally working on similar issues," Goldman said. Prizewinners become part of an extended family, with opportunities for networking, grants for specific projects and a platform to raise awareness.