The Bay Area is pulling out all the stops for NBA All-Star 2025 — and you don’t even have to be a baller to win big. The NBA ID All-Star Explorers program is your ticket (literally) to snagging prizes, exclusive perks, and a curated list of local gems while doing what you already love: exploring the Bay and repping your favorite spots.
More than half the participating businesses are minority- or women-owned, so this program celebrates the Bay Area’s diversity while shining a spotlight on standouts like All Good Pizza in Bayview, Senior Sisig at the Chase Center, and Sheba Piano Lounge in the Fillmore District. That’s right — your foodie cravings can double as a fast break toward prizes!
But the real MVP move? Earning rewards just by hopping on Muni, BART, Caltrain, or the SF Bay Ferry. Every ride gets you closer to scoring NBA prizes, discounts at local businesses, or even those coveted All-Star Game tickets. Talk about slam-dunking your commute!
How to play (and win!)
Download the NBA Events app, head to the “Explore the Bay” tab, and check out the map of participating locations. Each gives you the chance to check in, play a quick mixed-reality basketball game, and rack up points. The more places you visit, the bigger the rewards.
Even one check-in gets you entered to win a pair of All-Star Game tickets. So whether you’re a casual fan or running a full-court press on every business, prizes are yours for the taking.
For visitors and locals alike
For those visiting the Bay, consider this your curated guide on where to go. From legendary bites to iconic views, you’ll get a taste of what makes this region so special. And if you’re a local? You’re basically getting rewarded for being your usual Bay-loving self — with some sweet perks on top.
All-Star highlights you don’t want to miss
The All-Star Weekend lineup is stacked with must-see events:
- The weekend wraps with the ultimate showdown: the NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center.
- A concert series at Pier 48, just steps from Chase Center, kicks off with German DJ Zedd on Valentine’s Day, followed by singer-songwriter Noah Kahan on Feb. 15 and the Chainsmokers on Feb. 16.
- The NBA Crossover fan experience at Moscone Center is perfect for diehard fans and newcomers alike.
Make it a weekend to remember
With All-Star weekend taking over San Francisco, the city is your playground. Whether you’re checking out a concert, exploring local gems, or racking up rewards along the way, every move counts.
Download the NBA Events app, step into the action, and experience the Bay at its best—because this All-Star Weekend is one for the books.