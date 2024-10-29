In San Francisco, where the streets tell stories of resilience and reinvention, two friends—Steve and Newton—have started a new chapter, thanks to Curry Senior Center and an unexpected partner: Waymo . Steve and Newton arrived in San Francisco in different decades, but both men are navigating the complexities of aging in a city that has transformed dramatically over the past 50 years.

Despite the changes, one thing has remained constant: the need for connection, community, and a sense of belonging. For Steve and Newton, those needs are met through Curry Senior Center’s Lunch Bunch, a weekly gathering for LGBTQ+ men over age 55. It’s not just a meal; it’s a chance to feel seen, understood, and part of something greater. And now, thanks to Curry’s partnership with Waymo, getting there is part of the fun.