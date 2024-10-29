In San Francisco, where the streets tell stories of resilience and reinvention, two friends—Steve and Newton—have started a new chapter, thanks to Curry Senior Center and an unexpected partner: Waymo. Steve and Newton arrived in San Francisco in different decades, but both men are navigating the complexities of aging in a city that has transformed dramatically over the past 50 years.
Despite the changes, one thing has remained constant: the need for connection, community, and a sense of belonging. For Steve and Newton, those needs are met through Curry Senior Center’s Lunch Bunch, a weekly gathering for LGBTQ+ men over age 55. It’s not just a meal; it’s a chance to feel seen, understood, and part of something greater. And now, thanks to Curry’s partnership with Waymo, getting there is part of the fun.
Bridging the generation gap with Waymo
Waymo and Curry Senior Center have teamed up to provide reliable, comfortable transportation, ensuring that seniors like Steve and Newton can attend Lunch Bunch without worrying about driving or getting a ride from someone. For Newton, Waymo rides are a welcome change. “It’s like a little escape—a chance to relax and not have to worry about the hassle of traffic,” he said.
David Knego, executive director of Curry Senior Center, said the partnership is helping seniors adapt. “At first, many of our older adults were hesitant to use driverless cars,” he said. “They’re used to cabs and buses, but this is a whole new experience. Once they try it, though, they’re embracing the technology. It’s amazing to watch them step out of their comfort zones.”
The transition is symbolic of a larger shift, Knego said: “It’s not just about getting from one place to another. It’s about giving seniors the chance to engage with the future, to feel like they’re part of it, and not left behind.”
Lunch Bunch: Where conversation meets community
The Lunch Bunch is more than a social event — it’s a lifeline for seniors who might otherwise feel isolated. Humberto Pinon, a senior health educator at Curry, said there’s energy in the room when the group gathers. “We always start with a check-in, where everyone shares a bit about what’s going on in their lives.
Today’s conversation was about the question, ‘What time do you live in? The past, the present, or the future?’ It’s a question that really gets people talking and reflecting,” said Pinon. “And for many, they’re beginning to live more in the present, thanks to programs like Waymo and Lunch Bunch.”
One Lunch Bunch participant, Charles Buntjer is a great example of how technology is reshaping the way seniors experience their city. “People get paranoid about technology, but I’ve always just gone along with the changes,” he said. “Now, instead of worrying about driving or buses, I hop in a Waymo, relax, and chat with my friends. We’re living in the future, and it’s incredible.”
Buntjer said small technological shifts make life easier and more enjoyable. “I used to think about the hassle of getting around, but now, I don’t even have to think about it. That’s what Waymo does — it makes things simple, and I can focus on enjoying my day.”
A future of joy and connection
Waymo’s partnership with Curry Senior Center goes beyond transportation. It’s giving seniors a renewed sense of freedom and possibility. Spontaneous trips around the city in Waymo cars, known as Joy Rides, allow seniors to explore San Francisco in ways they haven’t in years, providing a fresh sense of adventure.
“This partnership is about so much more than rides,” Knego said. “It’s about connection, about making sure our seniors feel like they’re still part of the community and still able to embrace the future.”