In addition to creating safer roads this holiday season, Waymo is spreading cheer across San Francisco. From cable car caroling to serving holiday meals and organizing toy distributions, the team’s commitment to social impact continues to touch communities across the city.
Cable Car Caroling: A beloved Institute on Aging tradition
Institute on Aging’s (IOA) Cable Car Caroling event last weekend brought joy to seniors across San Francisco, continuing a cherished 40-year tradition. Volunteers, including Waymo employees, joined forces to spread holiday cheer through music.
At IOA’s Enrichment Center in the Presidio, participants boarded cable cars transformed into rolling stages of holiday spirit. They then visited 10 assisted living centers throughout the city, including Victorian Manor Assisted Living in the Western Addition and CiminoCare Portola Gardens, where smiles and songs filled the air.
Carolers also handed out cozy socks and magnets from IOA’s Friendship Line, a 24/7 emotional support “warmline” for seniors. “For many of us, the holiday season is about family and friends, but there are countless older adults without loved ones nearby,” said Thomas Briody, CEO of Institute on Aging. “Our brief visit brings a touch of joy and happiness,” he added.
Briody recalled a memorable moment from a past year when caroling unexpectedly brightened the Tenderloin neighborhood: “People stepped out onto their fire escapes, cars stopped on the street, and faces lit up with smiles. That’s the power of song.”
Jim Kinney, a Waymo Software Quality Operations Specialist and member of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, was thrilled to combine his love for music with community service: “This is my first year participating, and it’s been incredible,” he said. “As someone who loves singing and giving back, this event is the perfect blend of both.”
Bayview Hunters Point YMCA: Serving gratitude and holiday cheer with Waymo
In mid-November, the Bayview Hunters Point YMCA partnered with Waymo for their annual Thanksgiving celebration, creating a night of food, music, and connection.
With a DJ setting the tone, more than 200 families enjoyed a sit-down Thanksgiving meal, along with frozen turkeys and bags filled with all the fixings to take home. This marks the third year that Waymo has sponsored and volunteered at the event. “The Bayview is a special place, often overlooked but filled with resilience and beauty,” said Tacing Parker, Senior Executive Director of the Bayview Hunters Point YMCA. “Events like these address food insecurity while also bringing people together to build bridges within the neighborhood.”
For Malcolm Stanley, Director of Major Gifts and Donor Relations, Waymo’s partnership has been transformative: “They’ve been tremendous, fully leaning in from the moment I arrived at the YMCA. Whether it’s providing financial support, volunteering, or inviting us to their events, they continually show up for the community in meaningful ways.”
Celebrating a season of impact
Waymo’s holiday initiatives have encompassed a broad spectrum of community engagement. In November and December, the team collaborated with various San Francisco organizations to make a meaningful impact:
Openhouse SF’s Fall Feast: This event united hundreds of community members for a festive meal, entertainment, and holiday cheer.
Self-Help for the Elderly Thanksgiving Luncheon: This annual event serves 2,300 Thanksgiving meals to SF seniors and delivers over 1,200 holiday meals to homebound community members.
St. Anthony’s Giving Thanks on Golden Gate: Volunteers distributed hot chocolate, holiday treats, warm clothing, and hygiene kits in the Tenderloin, fostering a sense of community.
Compass Family Services’ Adopt-a-Family: This campaign provides gifts and support to families facing homelessness during the holidays, bringing joy to those in need.
These efforts, along with ongoing support for the YMCA and the Institute on Aging, highlight Waymo’s dedication to uplifting local communities during the holiday season.
Driving holiday connections across San Francisco
From the Western Addition to Bayview, the Portola District, and beyond, Waymo’s holiday initiatives highlight the power of partnerships and the spirit of giving back. Whether it’s delivering meals to families in need or creating moments of joy for seniors, these acts of kindness emphasize the importance of connection and community during the holidays.
“My hope for the Bayview—and for all of San Francisco—is peace, joy, love, and healing, not just during the holidays but every day,” said Tacing Parker, senior executive director of the Bayview YMCA.
Waymo’s efforts remind us that the true magic of the holidays lies not in the gifts themselves but in the meaningful connections they create.
Feeling inspired? Consider supporting the incredible community organizations making a difference this season.