Gallery of 11 photos

Expand photo Click arrows to view

the slideshow Swipe

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 11 Go to previous photo Go to next photo

Carolers perform songs at the Portola Gardens assisted living facility. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard

Carolers arrive at the Victorian Manor assisted living facility. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard

Benny Huang, left, sings carols with daughter Charlotte Huang at the Victorian Manor assisted living facility. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard

A person holds a Cable Car Caroling song book at the Institute on Aging's Enrichment Center in the Presidio. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard

A Waymo drives behind a cable car traveling across the Presidio. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard

Carolers perform songs at the Victorian Manor assisted living facility. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard

Cable Cars arrive at the Institute on Aging's Enrichment Center in the Presidio. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard

Carolers hand out socks to seniors at the Victorian Manor assisted living facility. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard

Carolers perform songs at the Victorian Manor assisted living facility. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard

Carolers perform songs at the Portola Gardens assisted living facility. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard