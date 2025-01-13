What’s funnier than a live reading of “Napoleon Dynamite” with Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez? Maybe Tim Curry reminiscing with Peaches Christ about his iconic roles, or Bill Murray jamming with his band Blood Brothers. Whatever your comedic taste, SF Sketchfest 2025 has something that will leave you in stitches.
Running Jan. 16 to Feb. 2, the 22nd annual SF Sketchfest promises more than 190 shows across San Francisco venues, including these two must-see events — and you could attend for free!
“Dinner Date” (Jan. 18)
Join two couples on a fully improvised date where anything — from romance to murder — can happen. Starring Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), John Ross Bowie (“The Big Bang Theory”), Jamie Denbo, and Dan Gregor, with an opening set from Max & Nicky.
The Kids in the Hall: Music & Sketches (Jan. 28)
Laugh along with the Kids in the Hall as they mix classic sketches with live music. Featuring Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, and Scott Thompson, plus Dave Hill and SF’s Red Room Orchestra. DJ Omar Perez will spin before the show.
How to enter
Don’t miss your chance to laugh with comedy legends at SF Sketchfest 2025. Sign up now for your shot at these exclusive giveaways!
Visit sfsketchfest.com for the full lineup and details.
