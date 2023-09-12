Portola Sweepstakes – Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

MAKING A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The San Francisco Standard Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Here/Say Media, LLC dba The San Francisco Standard, having an address at 290 Division St., San Francisco, CA 94103 (“Sponsor”). The Sweepstakes is governed by the terms and conditions set forth herein (the “Official Rules”)

ELIGIBILITY

Subject to these Official Rules, the Sweepstakes is open only to permanent legal U.S. residents who (i) physically reside in the fifty (50) states of the United States of America or the District of Columbia, (ii) are at least twenty-one (21) years of age or older as of the date of entry and (iii) are and have been aware of and in compliance with the Sponsor’s Terms of Service.

Employees of Sponsor, along with their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies respectively and any other entity involved in the development or administration of this Sweepstakes, and their immediate family members or household members are not eligible to participate in or win the Sweepstakes. THE SWEEPSTAKES IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW OR WHERE BONDING, REGISTRATION, OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD BE REQUIRED BUT HAVE NOT BEEN MET, OR WHERE THE METHODS OF ENTRY SET FORTH BELOW WOULD BE DEEMED CONSIDERATION. ALL APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL LAWS APPLY.

ENTRY PERIOD

The Sweepstakes begins at September 12, 2023, 12:01pm PDT and ends at September 15, 2023, 5pm PDT (“Entry Period”).

HOW TO ENTER

No purchase or payment is necessary to participate in the Sweepstakes. During the Entry Period, you may enter the Sweepstakes by completing The San Francisco Standard online entry form here. You may only submit one (1) entry per eligible person. By submitting an entry, you agree that any non-public personal or any information provided by you or collected by Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes may be used by Sponsor in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy and may be shared with Sponsor’s affiliated business entities. All information submitted to Sponsor as part of an entry becomes the property of the Sponsor.

By entering the Sweepstakes, you acknowledge and agree that your internet service provider’s and phone carrier’s data rates may apply in connection with your participation in the Sweepstakes.

Entries that (1) do not comply with the criteria set forth in the “Eligibility” section above (2) are generated by script, macro or other automated means, and/or (3) are fraudulent are in each case prohibited and void and Sponsor expressly reserves the right to disqualify any such entries.

ANY VIOLATION OR SUSPECTED VIOLATION OF SPONSOR’S TERMS OF USE OR THESE OFFICIAL RULES BY YOU WILL RESULT IN YOUR IMMEDIATE DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES.

PRIZES

One (1) winner will be selected and the winner will be awarded two (2) two-day GA passes to the Portola Festival valued at $719.90 (the “Prize”).

In no event shall the Sponsor be obligated to award any prizes other than the Prize specified in these Official Rules. The Prize is non-transferable and no substitutions (including, without limitation, for cash) are permitted, except that Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater monetary value for any Prize if such Prize should become unavailable or infeasible for any reason. Winner shall be responsible and liable for all federal, state and local taxes on the value of the Prizes.

SELECTING THE WINNER

The winning entry for the Prize will be chosen at random from all eligible entries submitted during the Entry Period and announced on September 15, 2023. The number of eligible entries received determines the odds of winning. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of the potential winner, the potential winner will be deemed to be the person in whose name the email address is registered.

The Sweepstakes will be conducted under the supervision of the Sponsor. Winners will be notified by email; provided, however, that Sponsor reserves the right to determine an alternate method of notification. Winners must claim their Prize within one (1) week after the date of notification of such Prize. A Sweepstakes winner’s failure to respond to the Prize notification within the specified one (1) week will be considered such Sweepstakes winner’s forfeiture of the prize and an alternate winner may be selected from the pool of eligible entries. If an entrant is found to be ineligible, an alternate winner may also be selected from the pool of eligible entries.

GENERAL CONDITIONS AND RELEASES

Decisions of the Sponsor are final and binding with respect to all matters related to the Sweepstakes.

By entering the Sweepstakes or accepting a Prize, you agree to conform to all federal, state and local laws and regulations. Winner may be required in Sponsor’s sole discretion to complete relevant tax forms as a condition to the delivery of the applicable prize. Winner may also be required to furnish proof of identity, address and birth date in order to receive a Prize.

Unless prohibited by applicable law, your acceptance of a Prize constitutes your permission to use your name, photograph, likeness, voice, address (city and state) and testimonials in all media, in perpetuity, in any manner Sponsor deems appropriate for publicity purposes without any compensation to such entrant or any review or approval rights, notifications, or permissions; and constitutes your consent to disclose your personally identifiable information to third parties (including, without limitation, placing the winner’s name on a winner’s list).

An entrant or winner may be disqualified from the Sweepstakes if he or she fails to comply with each provision of these Official Rules, as determined in the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Participation in the Sweepstakes is at entrant’s own risk. Sponsor shall not be liable for: (1) failed, returned or misdirected notifications based on inaccurate information provided by the winner in connection with an entry; (2) entries and responses to winner notifications which are lost, late, incomplete, in whole or in part or for computer or technical error of any kind; (3) any electronic miscommunications or failures, technical hardware or software failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmissions which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes; (4) any technical malfunctions of the telephone network, computer on-line system, computer equipment, software, program malfunctions or other failures, delayed computer transactions or network connections that are human, mechanical or technical in nature, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer or mobile device related to or resulting from downloading the App or otherwise in connection with this Sweepstakes; or (5) any warranty with respect to any Prize or any component thereof. THE PRIZES ARE AWARDED “AS IS” AND SPONSOR DOES NOT MAKE ANY, AND HEREBY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL, REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND REGARDING THE PRIZES.

NOTWITHSTANDING ANYTHING ELSE HEREIN OR OTHERWISE, SPONSOR AND/OR ITS VENDORS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE OR OBLIGATED WITH RESPECT TO ANY SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS AGREEMENT OR UNDER CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, STRICT LIABILITY OR OTHER LEGAL OR EQUITABLE THEORY FOR (A) ANY SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOSS OF REVENUE, GOODWILL, OR ANTICIPATED PROFITS), (B) DATA LOSS OR COST OF PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES, AND/OR (C) ANY MATTER BEYOND SPONSOR AND/OR ITS VENDORS’ REASONABLE CONTROL.

By entering the Sweepstakes, you agree to and hereby do release and hold harmless Sponsor, and its parents, subsidiaries and affiliated entities, directors, officers, employees, attorneys, agents, and representatives from any damage, injury, death, loss, claim, action, demand, or other liability (collectively, “Claims”) that may arise from your acceptance, possession and/or use of any Prize or your participation in this Sweepstakes, or from any misuse or malfunction of any Prize awarded, regardless of whether such Claims, or knowledge of the facts constituting such Claims, exist at the time of entry or arise at any time thereafter. Any person attempting to defraud or in any way tamper with this Sweepstakes may be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Sponsor reserves the right to modify these Official Rules in any way or at any time. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, cancel or suspend this Sweepstakes, or any part of it, if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond the Sponsor’s control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation or suspension, Sponsor shall promptly post a notice on Sponsor’s website to such effect. This Sweepstakes shall be governed by the laws of the State of California, without regard to conflicts of laws provisions. By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree that any dispute or litigation arising from or relating to this Sweepstakes shall be determined by binding arbitration only in San Francisco, CA by and under the Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures of JAMS, and judgment on the award rendered by the arbitrator(s) may be entered in any court having jurisdiction thereof. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Sponsor may seek equitable relief in any court of competent jurisdiction. If any provision of these rules is held to be illegal or unenforceable, such provision shall be limited or eliminated to the minimum extent necessary so that these rules otherwise remain in full force and effect and enforceable.