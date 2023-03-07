‘Time to prepare: Bay Area placed under flood watch

A Flood Watch has been issued for the Bay Area as a strong winter storm will hit the region later this week, according to the National Weather Service.
"Now is the time to prepare! An atmospheric river will impact the San Francisco Bay Area & Central Coast late this week with the heaviest rainfall currently expected to occur Thursday into Friday," the agency shared on social media.
Flooding can be expected to occur at rivers, creeks, streams, low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage along with urban areas. The water can also cause storm drains and ditches to become clogged with debris.
The Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday.